Powderpuff: One of NAHS’s most beloved traditions. Every year most North Atlanta students gather to watch, or play in, the ever-so-glorious annual Powderpuff flag football competition. After many morning and afternoon practices, strategic plays, position switches, and more, each grade was ready to bring it their all on competition day. This ruthless tournament is quite intense; every grade wants to storm the field and prove their domination. Along with the games were food trucks, a DJ, and more fun to make this year’s Powderpuff the best NAHS has seen.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO