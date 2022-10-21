Read full article on original website
Autumn Art: Spooky Season Inspires NAHS Artists
Unique costumes, scary makeup, and festive decorations – all components of one of the year’s most creative months: October. Several of North Atlanta’s student body members have an affinity for art, and they intend to take full advantage of the month’s creativity by creating and participating in several Halloween-inspired art projects this fall season.
A Bitter Farewell: CNN 10 Anchor Carl Azuz Will Be Missed at NAHS
“I’m Carl Azuz. This is CNN 10!” is a nostalgic greeting most North Atlanta students have grown to love. Through elementary, middle school, and sometimes even high school, many of the Dubs watched CNN 10, a daily news show for students that breaks down current events. A vital asset to the show, anchor and writer Carl Azuz, was known for his puns and creativity that kept the broadcast engaging. However, in recent weeks, Azuz has been noticeably absent from his anchor position, replaced by Coy Wire, a sports anchor and correspondent.
Comeback of the Century: Seniors Take the Dub in Their Final Year of Powderpuff
Powderpuff: One of NAHS’s most beloved traditions. Every year most North Atlanta students gather to watch, or play in, the ever-so-glorious annual Powderpuff flag football competition. After many morning and afternoon practices, strategic plays, position switches, and more, each grade was ready to bring it their all on competition day. This ruthless tournament is quite intense; every grade wants to storm the field and prove their domination. Along with the games were food trucks, a DJ, and more fun to make this year’s Powderpuff the best NAHS has seen.
