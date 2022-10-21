How to update your eligible Galaxy smartphone or tablet to One UI 5?. Samsung has been publicly and privately testing the upcoming One UI 5.0 update for the current and previous generations of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The upcoming One UI 5.0 update is based on Android 13, and it includes new features such as routines, new home screen widgets, better multitasking features and gestures, gallery and camera improvements, redesigned notifications, a new lock screen, app language selection for each app, and so much more. The new update is already rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra flagships.

15 HOURS AGO