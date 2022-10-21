Read full article on original website
Apple Music and Apple TV+ get more expensive: here’s why you’ll pay extra
How much more will you pay for Apple Music and Apple TV+?. Is the Apple Music and Apple TV+ price increase justified?. Starting October 24, 2022, Apple's media service subscriptions—Apple Music and Apple TV+— and the all-encompassing Apple One plan will see an increase in prices. Changes like these aren't unprecedented, with even YouTube Premium rising in cost, but it is a first for Apple in the United States.
Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8: Which one should you buy?
On October 6, 2022, Google officially introduced its first-ever smartwatch, dubbed the Pixel Watch. Many of us had been waiting for the Pixel Watch, which was reportedly under development for more than four years, and the smartwatch is finally available for purchase. While we have already compared the Pixel Watch to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, in this article, we’ll compare the Google smartwatch to the Apple Watch Series 8 and see which wearable you should buy.
Best Deals Today: ROG Zephyrus G15, Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find great laptops on sale, starting with the ROG Zephyrus G15 Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop, which features a 15.6-inch QHD display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space for $1,760 after picking up a 16 percent discount that translates to $340 savings.
Google Pixel 6a sells for $299 after the latest $150 discount, with no strings attached
The Google Pixel 6a was released on May 22, 2022, which means that it is a relatively new device on the market, as it has only been available for less than six months. It arrived with a 12MP camera, 24-hour battery life, a Google Tensor chip, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a $449 price tag. However, it seems that Amazon believes that $449 is too much, which is why it lets you get one for $299 after giving it a whopping 33 percent discount.
OnePlus 10T sells for just $550 after a $100 discount
Amazon’s latest deals will help you score a new OnePlus 10T for as low as $550 after the latest 15 percent discount, which will get you $100 savings. This amazing new phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It is, without a doubt, one of the best devices you can go for if you’re a OnePlus fan or if you’re looking for a great device that won’t break the bank.
These are the best cases for Google Pixel 7 Pro
The Google Pixel 7 Pro launched on October 6, 2022, bringing a refined design and improved hardware. The changes made and its $899 price make it one of the most bang-for-the-buck devices available on the market. Plus, reviews point out that there are fixes for much of what was amiss with the previous generation.
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy will receive One UI 5.0 update
How to update your eligible Galaxy smartphone or tablet to One UI 5?. Samsung has been publicly and privately testing the upcoming One UI 5.0 update for the current and previous generations of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The upcoming One UI 5.0 update is based on Android 13, and it includes new features such as routines, new home screen widgets, better multitasking features and gestures, gallery and camera improvements, redesigned notifications, a new lock screen, app language selection for each app, and so much more. The new update is already rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra flagships.
Best Deals Today: ASUS VivoBook 15, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find the ASUS VivoBook 15 and other great ASUS laptops on sale. This first option comes with a large 15.6-inch FHD display,for $365 after receiving a 13 percent discount. This means you can take this cool laptop home and save $45.
Samsung’s 53rd anniversary will get you up to 74 percent savings on select products
We have amazing news for Samsung fans, as their favorite company is celebrating its 53rd anniversary. This celebration brings tons of insane deals on some of Samsung’s best and most popular products, with savings that can go up to 74 percent off after you meet some conditions. For instance, you can get your hands on a certified renewed Galaxy S21 device for as low as $300 thanks to a $400 trade-in credit and $100 instant savings, which will get you the best savings.
Score up to $1,500 savings on Hisense Projectors and smart TVs
We start this week with insane deals and great savings for anyone looking for a new smart TV or laser projector, as Hisense is currently shaving up to $1,500 off some of its best products on the market, starting with the Hisense 120L5G-CINE120A 4K UHD Laser TV, and other great options.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G official: all you need to know
OnePlus just unveiled the new OnePlus Nord N300 5G, a new midranger device that is joining the ever more popular Nord N series of devices, including the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, N100 5G, N20 5G, and the N200 5G. The new affordable device offers premium specifications at an affordable price tag, and it features 33W fast wired charging, a 90Hz HD+ display, and a 48MP snapper on the back.
iPhone 14 colors: which one should you get?
Apple unveiled the latest iPhone 14 series on September 7, consisting of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship devices. The standard iPhone 14 series are powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip and come in several new color options. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro series are powered by the latest Apple A16 Bionic chip, and received a new Deep Purple shade.
