Georgetown, SC

columbuscountynews.com

Tabor City Yam Festival Parade Gallery 2022

The 2022 Tabor City Yam Festival parade went off without a hitch Saturday morning. Local businesses, beauty queens, horses, Shriners, clowns, and many more participated in the annual celebration. This year marks the 51st anniversary for the sweet potato event.
TABOR CITY, NC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Dre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 22-23 is Dre, an 11-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Grand Strand Humane Society. Dre is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. “He loves everybody. He loves kids, dogs, cats, everybody. He’s just perfect,” said Kathy Robinson, spokesperson for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Pride Myrtle Beach hosts 2nd annual Pride in the Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pride Myrtle Beach hosts the second annual Pride in the Park Festival Saturday at Valor Memorial Garden. The festival takes place from noon to 6:00 p.m. and includes live entertainment, beer and wine sales, vendors, and food trucks. Valor Memorial Garden is located at 1120...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Residents get into the spooky spirit in the City of Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Halloween is less nearly 2 weeks away and the residents of the City of Halloween or formally known as Conway are getting in the spirit. Last week, some participated in a home decoration contest to see who could get in the Halloween spirit the best.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Boardwalk Coffee House to close after more than a decade

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Boardwalk Coffee House in downtown Myrtle Beach is closing in November after 12 and a half years in business. DeAnn Sarver and her husband Rick own the coffee shop. Sarver said she and Rick have reached retirement age and their lease is up. “We felt it was just time,” […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
towncarolina.com

Wedding: Jamie Smotherman and Andrew Heitman

Right before the COVID shut down, Jamie and Andrew met through the Hinge dating app and had their first date at Gather Greenville. They dated for almost two years until Andrew dropped to one knee on the Avenue of Oaks in Charleston. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grace Church in downtown Greenville, and the reception took place at the Huguenot Mill. While guests left the reception with jars of honey sourced from Jamie’s dad’s beehives in Manchester, Tennessee, the couple’s departure was like a fairy tale, with lots of bubbles and a horse-drawn carriage.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Lee’s Farmers Market

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet is part farmers market, but it’s also way more than that. “They come in thinking it’s produce, but it’s a big, different world when you look outside,” said Ed Dombrowski, a co-owner of the market. “When you look at the front, it looks like […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
viatravelers.com

14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina

If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Remembering Brittanee Drexel: ‘One day we will be with her again’

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and friends gathered to celebrate and remember the life of Brittanee Drexel Friday. The story of the missing 17-year-old has made headlines for the last 13 years after she went missing on a Myrtle Beach spring break trip in 2009. Earlier this week, her killer, Raymond Moody, was sentenced to life in prison.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)

Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Fire Department kicks off Public Safety Day event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire trucks and safety booths filled Coastal Grand Mall’s parking lot for the public safety day event Saturday. Families at the event had the chance for hands-on experience with some of the fire crew’s equipment. “Just to see all my friends and families...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Cape Gazette

Best Buds opening Oct. 28 in Georgetown

After months of delays related to the pandemic and supply chain, Sussex County’s third medical marijuana dispensary is expecting to open Friday, Oct. 28. Located off Route 113 in Georgetown, Best Buds will be the second dispensary for CannTech in Delaware. The company opened in Dover about a month ago.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

