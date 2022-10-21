Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This WeekendKennardo G. JamesWilliamsburg County, SC
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Related
columbuscountynews.com
Tabor City Yam Festival Parade Gallery 2022
The 2022 Tabor City Yam Festival parade went off without a hitch Saturday morning. Local businesses, beauty queens, horses, Shriners, clowns, and many more participated in the annual celebration. This year marks the 51st anniversary for the sweet potato event.
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Dre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 22-23 is Dre, an 11-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Grand Strand Humane Society. Dre is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. “He loves everybody. He loves kids, dogs, cats, everybody. He’s just perfect,” said Kathy Robinson, spokesperson for […]
WMBF
Pride Myrtle Beach hosts 2nd annual Pride in the Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pride Myrtle Beach hosts the second annual Pride in the Park Festival Saturday at Valor Memorial Garden. The festival takes place from noon to 6:00 p.m. and includes live entertainment, beer and wine sales, vendors, and food trucks. Valor Memorial Garden is located at 1120...
WMBF
Residents get into the spooky spirit in the City of Halloween
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Halloween is less nearly 2 weeks away and the residents of the City of Halloween or formally known as Conway are getting in the spirit. Last week, some participated in a home decoration contest to see who could get in the Halloween spirit the best.
Boardwalk Coffee House to close after more than a decade
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Boardwalk Coffee House in downtown Myrtle Beach is closing in November after 12 and a half years in business. DeAnn Sarver and her husband Rick own the coffee shop. Sarver said she and Rick have reached retirement age and their lease is up. “We felt it was just time,” […]
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Jamie Smotherman and Andrew Heitman
Right before the COVID shut down, Jamie and Andrew met through the Hinge dating app and had their first date at Gather Greenville. They dated for almost two years until Andrew dropped to one knee on the Avenue of Oaks in Charleston. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grace Church in downtown Greenville, and the reception took place at the Huguenot Mill. While guests left the reception with jars of honey sourced from Jamie’s dad’s beehives in Manchester, Tennessee, the couple’s departure was like a fairy tale, with lots of bubbles and a horse-drawn carriage.
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In South Carolina
LoveFood gathered a list of restaurants serving the best chicken and waffles in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
BEACH BITES: Lee’s Farmers Market
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet is part farmers market, but it’s also way more than that. “They come in thinking it’s produce, but it’s a big, different world when you look outside,” said Ed Dombrowski, a co-owner of the market. “When you look at the front, it looks like […]
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
Next phase of dredging in Cherry Grove scheduled to begin in November
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The next phase of canal dredging in Cherry Grove is scheduled to begin in the first week of November, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham. Crews will work on canals between 42nd Avenue North and 62nd Avenue North, Graham said. Crews have already started prep work. Pipes […]
Raleigh News & Observer
That really was Woody Harrelson hanging out in a Charleston bowling alley. Here’s why
Some local Charleston, South Carolina spots recently got a special visitor. Actor Woody Harrelson dropped in to bowl at The Alley and grabbed a bite at Neon Tiger over the weekend, social media posts show. “Big thanks to the legend woody Harrelson for hanging with us this weekend,” The Alley...
live5news.com
Remembering Brittanee Drexel: ‘One day we will be with her again’
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and friends gathered to celebrate and remember the life of Brittanee Drexel Friday. The story of the missing 17-year-old has made headlines for the last 13 years after she went missing on a Myrtle Beach spring break trip in 2009. Earlier this week, her killer, Raymond Moody, was sentenced to life in prison.
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
WMBF
Mollies Angel Foundation is helping out furry friends stay in their forever homes
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mollie’s Angel Foundations main characters are two dogs named Mollie and Penelope. They take pride in being problem solvers who are not afraid to take risks. They believe that with boldness, creativity and heart, there is nothing we can’t accomplish. But above all, their...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South Carolina
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, South Carolina is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Fire Department kicks off Public Safety Day event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire trucks and safety booths filled Coastal Grand Mall’s parking lot for the public safety day event Saturday. Families at the event had the chance for hands-on experience with some of the fire crew’s equipment. “Just to see all my friends and families...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Cape Gazette
Best Buds opening Oct. 28 in Georgetown
After months of delays related to the pandemic and supply chain, Sussex County’s third medical marijuana dispensary is expecting to open Friday, Oct. 28. Located off Route 113 in Georgetown, Best Buds will be the second dispensary for CannTech in Delaware. The company opened in Dover about a month ago.
Comments / 0