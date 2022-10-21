ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Business Bites: Apartments proposed for Dick’s RV Park; Mise en Place open; Great Falls Clinic optical center closing; Gibson, Milwaukee Station, Alluvion construction underway; Malmstrom contract

By Jenn Rowell
theelectricgf.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Montana Talks

Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting

ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
JACKSON, MT
theelectricgf.com

Airport extends Customs lease agreement

The Great Falls Airport Authority board unanimously approved a lease amendment with Holman Aviation to provide U.S. Customs operations at the airport. In order to be classified as an international airport and serve flights coming into the U.S. from other countries, an airport must provide free space for the U.S. Customs officers to process those flights, according to the airport.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Head-on crash kills three people near Geyser

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - At approximately 1704 hours on Saturday, October 22, 2022, Central Montana Dispatch in Lewistown received a report of a head-on collision near Geyser on U.S. Highway 87. Geyser Fire, Ambulance and Extraction, Judith Basin Sheriff, and Montana Highway Patrol all responded to the scene. 53-year-old Lukas Rankin of Great Falls and 38-year-old Adam Ridgeway and 44-year-old Niki Ridgeway of Geyser were pronounced dead at the scene of this 2-vehicle accident.
GEYSER, MT
theelectricgf.com

County hires new printing vendor for tax bills

Cascade County Commissioners approved a contract with The Master’s Touch to print and mail property tax bills. The Spokane company will provide e-notice signup, second halfbill reminder emails, address tracking and mailing of multiple parcels in one envelope or flat for those with the same name and address, according to the county.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
northernplainsindependent.com

Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls

Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Officials identify woman who died at downtown church

The Casacde County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died at the First United Methodist Church downtown on Oct. 19. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that the decedent is Dianna Sue Cole and the cause of death was complications of chronic alcoholism. A vigil is being held for Cole...
GREAT FALLS, MT

