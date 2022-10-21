Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In
Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 2.3% as of 3:22 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 742 points, or 2.4%, to 31,074 and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%.
BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
techaiapp.com
Analysts Say an Onslaught of Fed Rate Hikes Could Spur a ‘Bond Market Flash Crash’ or ‘Blow up the Treasury’ – Economics Bitcoin News
The U.S. economy has been struggling with inflation running rampant and investors are eagerly waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce the next federal funds rate hike next month. Harris Kupperman, the founder of the hedge fund Praetorian Capital, believes the onslaught of Fed rate hikes could very well “blow up the Treasury.” Furthermore, amid the gloomy macro trends, the chief marketing officer at Fluid Finance, Jessica Walker, says the failing economy and floundering fiat currencies reveal the true benefits of cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally
Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
Why This Market Analyst Expects Santa Claus Rally To Take S&P 500 Back To August High
The market staged a strong comeback last week thanks to some better-than-feared earnings reports. The rebound has set tongues wagging about a potential inflection point. Why Yardeni Expects Santa Claus Rally: The S&P 500 Index could be making another bottom right around the June lows, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, told CNBC.
US News and World Report
Exxon Shares Surge to Record High on Strong Earnings Outlook
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
zycrypto.com
Weekly Market Wrap: Bitcoin Remains Muted Amidst FED Rate Hike Rumors
Despite seemingly enjoying the air above $19,000, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t moved much as the stuttering global economy continues to spook investors. Since September 20th, the top cryptocurrency has remained between $18,250 and $20,370, with volatility being further sapped in the past two weeks. This weakness has been mirrored in Ethereum, trading mainly in the $1,340-$1,260 range, with other major altcoins staying largely flat.
cryptobriefing.com
The Fed Will Raise Rates Again in November, But May Slow Hikes Afterwards
Federal Reserve officials will likely raise interest rates by 75 basis points during their November meeting. The interest rate has already seen three raises of that size this year; this would mark the fourth such raise. Bitcoin and Ethereum prices dropped slightly around the time of the news but have...
boundingintocrypto.com
Investment Strategist Discusses Bitcoin ‘Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’ — Says Price Should Continue to Rise – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior commodity strategist says bitcoin “may be entering an inexorable phase of its migration into the mainstream.” In addition, the cryptocurrency may also “be entering unstoppable maturation stage,” the strategist added, expecting the price of bitcoin to continue to rise over time. Bitcoin’s...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Outperformed NFTs, US Stocks in Q3 But Not USD: CoinGecko Report
The greenback is the only asset class that outperformed the primary cryptocurrency in Q3 2022. The crypto industry showed a mild recovery in Q3 after taking a significant plunge amid volatile conditions over the first half of 2022. According to the latest quarterly report published by cryptocurrency aggregator CoinGecko, the...
CNBC
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation fueled concerns about a deeper recession. The greenback hit a 32-year peak against the yen, approaching the 150 level at which some traders think...
MySanAntonio
Treasury yields jolted from highs on prospect of Fed let-up
The U.S. five-year Treasury yield exceeded 4.5% for the first time since 2007 on Friday on the prospect of unrelenting Federal Reserve rate increases to control inflation. It subsequently slid to the lowest level of the day on a report undercutting that thesis. Earlier, yields across the maturity spectrum reached...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Is Forming A Key Trend and Swift Rally Could Occur
Bitcoin value is shifting increased above $19,250 in opposition to the US Greenback. BTC might eye an important upside break above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance ranges. Bitcoin began a recent improve above the $19,200 and $19,250 ranges. The worth is buying and selling above $19,200 and the 100 hourly...
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs sees a scenario where gold prices rally sharply to $2,250 by 2025
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Tuesday, in an interview with CNBC, David Soloman, CEO of Goldman Sachs, said that this is a time...
kitco.com
Cryptos trade flat as stocks surge on hopes that the Fed will start slowing rate hikes
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. U.S. stocks rallied off the back of a bevy of corporate financial results and an increase in speculation...
