Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
True Love vs Fake Love
I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
I used a dating app to meet millionaires. I got to travel the world, get fancy gifts, and learn a lot from my relationships.
Amber Lucas says she's done dating losers and spongers. She's started "dating up," ditching them for successful businessmen who shower her with gifts.
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Their Relationships To Self-Serve
It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.
Opinion: Be Aware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist
When we hear the word narcissist it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and bragging about their accomplishments. Yet what many people don’t realize is that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor does it manifest in the same way from one narcissist to another.
Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Intimacy's Extraordinary Ability to Reveal Who We Are
Who knows you best? Who knows you better than anyone else and sometimes even better than you know yourself?. The answer to these attention-grabbing questions should come quickly and unequivocally: Doubtless, it's our intimate partners who "read us like a book," as the saying goes. The close, even sometimes confining, physical and emotional quarters we share with our partners fling wide open the doors of who we are—or, more graphically, like a scalpel in the hands of a skilled surgeon, our "emotional entrails" are laid out plainly and conspicuously.
Affirming Love for Ourselves Even in the Midst of Fear
Fear is inevitable, but how we deal with it ultimately leads to our openness to take a chance to see love in our life. An openness and willingness to be vulnerable and be open about your fears should be discussed in a safe space. You may experience feelings of doubt...
“Phubbing” Hurts Relationships — But There’s An Obvious Fix
When couples are together, it may be wise to turn off social media notifications or put the phones away altogether, a new study suggests. “Phubbing” — paying more attention to your phone than your partner — too much in relationships can devolve into a passive-aggressive techno spiral, at least according to a preliminary study published in Computers in Human Behavior.
Two Ways to Diagnose, and Treat, a Toxic Friendship
It can be hard to acknowledge when a platonic friendship has become unhealthy. If a friend has turned into a bully, you can have an honest conversation about this behavior or end the friendship. If a friend has turned into a "parasite," reflecting on whether you feel drained after being...
Empathy and Its Failures
Self psychology is a branch of psychoanalysis that treats disorders of the self. “Self” means a whole and integrated, stable yet dynamic experience of individuality. We are all vulnerable to narcissistic fluctuations and the dysregulation of self-esteem. Empathy from a caregiver in childhood provides the foundation of healthy narcissism....
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
God Ended A lot Of Friendships And Toxic Relationships
God ended a lot of friendships and toxic relationships that I wanted to keep forever. At first, I didn’t understand, now I’m like…Thank God. You Are With The Wrong Person… When you rarely feel loved and cared about. When you are in a relationship/marriage, but always feel alone. When you don't feel safe with this person. (You are not sure you can trust them) When your life is harder. Rather than easing the stress, things seem to ha.
Trust helps relationships continue
Everyone deserves to feel happy, surrounded by the people they care about. You need only feel the warmth and value of belonging to a family or a community. To do so, you must fix your relationship (especially with your partner) by following these tips below:
Psychologist: Setting boundaries can boost mental health
Allowing people to push past your boundaries can cause friction in your mental well-being. Do you find yourself always agreeing to do things for people because you just don't seem to know how to say no?
Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
What is Forgiveness and How Can You Release Resentment?
Forgiveness is the conscious decision to let go of resentment after you feel you have been wronged. It’s natural to feel angry, betrayed, and disappointed after someone has hurt you. But forgiving them can benefit your mental health. What does forgiveness mean?. Forgiveness may mean different things to different...
Opinion: How Does A Relationship Feel Without Empathy?
Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.
Opinion: Gray Divorce and the Power of Human Connection: No man — or woman — is an island
This is the sixth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Humans are not wired to live alone. You may have heard about the study conducted in 1915 by Dr. Henry Dwight Chapin in which he exposed that “the death rate of infants of less than one year in various orphanages in the US was almost 100%”.
