Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Related
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina so she could help remodel a church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman who is accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to temporarily travel from Horry […]
WMBF
VIDEO: Police arrest person accused of climbing Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of someone barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle. Police say the person inside the home has fired shots at officers.
South Carolina woman scammed out of $93,000 by scammer pretending to be high school classmate
An Upstate woman lost $93,000 to a scammer pretending to be her high school classmate.
Deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill about 15 million in South Carolina
On Monday, the York County Sheriff's Office showed the results of a year-long investigation into a drug operation in Clover that netted enough fentanyl to potentially kill millions of people.
FBI involved after barricade situation in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon where a barricaded man in Myrtle Beach shot at officers, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest told News13 the FBI is involved. Police said they were called to the area of Longleaf Circle at about 8:30 […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have taken a man into custody who was barricaded inside a Myrtle Beach home for several hours on Tuesday. Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle which is between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue North for a domestic situation.
wpde.com
Tear gas used to capture barricaded man that shot at officers with gun, fireworks: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have arrested a barricaded suspect, and worked to put out a fire at the home where the incident took place. Officers responded to the scene in the area of Long Leaf Circle for a domestic violence call that had been reported. When officers...
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
counton2.com
GCSO asking public to help identify burglary suspect
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man believed to have been involved in an August 13 burglary. The incident happened on Rose Hill Road around 2:00 p.m. The suspect is a Black man with facial hair, dreadlocks, and a thin...
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
1 in jail, 2 wanted for murder in shooting death of Fairmont man in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Three men are facing murder charges in Robeson County connected to the shooting death of a Fairmont man on Oct. 8, Lumberton police said. Brandon Leonard was found dead after officers were called to the 200 block of S. Rozier Street. Police have obtained warrants charging Micahel Deshawn Cooper, 32, Derrick […]
Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
wpde.com
Charlie's Place in Myrtle Beach inducted into Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The historic Charlie's Place in Myrtle Beach is being inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame. The award is presented to groups or individuals who are devoted to promoting and preserving Carolina Beach music, according to a release. Charlie's Place was a...
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
SLED: South Carolina corrections officer, inmates charged in “mob attack”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Friday against a former Al Cannon Detention Center corrections officer and four inmates in connection to a Sept. 13 attack on an inmate. According to an arrest warrant dated Sept. 15, Shannon Burden was working as a corrections officer when she “allowed […]
Comments / 1