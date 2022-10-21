ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns

Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
counton2.com

GCSO asking public to help identify burglary suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man believed to have been involved in an August 13 burglary. The incident happened on Rose Hill Road around 2:00 p.m. The suspect is a Black man with facial hair, dreadlocks, and a thin...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun

Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY

