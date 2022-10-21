Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Aircraft operations had to be temporarily halted after the airport said someone ran onto the runway. The Horry County General Aviation said at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, a person climbed over a perimeter gate at Myrtle Beach International Airport and went on the runway. The...
Crews continue working to restore power in Surfside Beach area after crash on Highway 17 Business
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all but about a dozen Santee Cooper customers affected after a utility pole was damaged in a crash Tuesday morning in the Surfside Beach area. The crash at about 6:45 a.m. initially knocked out power to about 3,000 customers along Highway 17 Business between 17th […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have taken a man into custody who was barricaded inside a Myrtle Beach home for several hours on Tuesday. Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle which is between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue North for a domestic situation.
FBI involved after barricade situation in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon where a barricaded man in Myrtle Beach shot at officers, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest told News13 the FBI is involved. Police said they were called to the area of Longleaf Circle at about 8:30 […]
cbs17
Myrtle Beach oceanfront condo owners claim evacuated condo had known structural damage for years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in a Myrtle Beach oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98...
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
wpde.com
Tear gas used to capture barricaded man that shot at officers with gun, fireworks: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have arrested a barricaded suspect, and worked to put out a fire at the home where the incident took place. Officers responded to the scene in the area of Long Leaf Circle for a domestic violence call that had been reported. When officers...
Hurricane Ian damaged sand dunes, threatened sea turtle nests, Myrtle Beach park ranger says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the Grand Strand recovers from Hurricane Ian, some things will take longer than others to come back to normal. Myrtle Beach State Park is home to a mile stretch of sand dunes and multiple sea turtle nests. During the storm, officials said the dunes lost between 10 feet and […]
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
WMBF
‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on social media Tuesday, the passing of their former team dog, Deuce. Deuce, the Pelicans team dog from 2008 through the 2018 season, passed away at the age of 14. He was the team’s second team dog, passing the torch...
coastalreview.org
Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say
Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
Tractor-trailer overturns, closes road in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer overturned early Monday morning, blocking a section of Saint Delights Road, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. No one was hurt in the crash, which happened at about 6 a.m. in the area of Dawhoo Lake Road. Saint Delight Road was closed between Walker Road and Windum […]
Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
Dog rescued from camper fire near Loris, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One dog was rescued unharmed Saturday evening from a camper fire near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hagan Road after an outside fire extended to a camper, HCFR said. The Loris Fire Department assisted HCFR with the […]
Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
WMBF
‘This is one that I’ll never forget:’ Myrtle Beach Police Chief gives 1-on-1 interview on Brittanee Drexel case
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For over half of the roughly two decades Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock has been in law enforcement, Brittanee Drexel’s case has existed. Prock was assigned to the case in 2013, four years after Drexel went missing, and one year after Raymond Moody, Drexel’s killer was named a person of interest.
abcnews4.com
Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
WMBF
Crooked Hammock Brewery is voted 2022′s best brewery of the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pour a cold one. Fire up the grill or toss a bag. Pop-in or get comfortable. At The Hammock, they’re all just beer for a good time. This year they’ve been voted the best brewery in the entire Grand Strand. All of their...
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
Comments / 1