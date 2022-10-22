Suspect arrested at gunpoint after driving off with Merced County deputy clinging to car

A suspect is in custody on several felony charges after a dangerous encounter with Merced County sheriff's deputies.

On Thursday morning, deputies Mobley and Coronado received a call about a suspicious person sitting in a car on El Capitan Way near Santa Fe Drive, southeast of Ballico.

They found a man, later identified as Robert Hernandez, and a woman asleep in the car.

After trying to open the driver side door to speak to Hernandez, authorities say he started the car and began to drive off with Deputy Mobley on the vehicle.

There was a struggle between Hernandez and Mobley while the car was moving.

Hernandez then crashed his car into Deputy Coronado's patrol vehicle, and Mobley was able to hold Hernandez at gunpoint to arrest him.

Deputies say Hernandez had a loaded gun in his waistband, and they found meth, marijuana and cash inside the car.

He was booked into Merced County Jail for weapons and drugs charges and is being held on a $350,000 bond.

Deputy Mobley received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The female passenger was released at the scene.