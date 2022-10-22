ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Search on for suspect after man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDNz1_0ii7edb000

Police are investigating after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues just before 3 p.m.

The victim did not make contact with the train or the third rail.

This is the latest violent incident on the transit system that has riders on edge and on alert. Within the last several weeks, there have be a number of shootings and stabbings. This is the second subway shove within a week.

Last Saturday a man was pushed in front of an oncoming 6 train 149th Street Station in the Bronx last Saturday. The victim was pulled from the tracks by Good Samaritans.

"Thank god the train stopped I never think this guy was coming behind me," said German Sabio.

On Monday a 48-year-old construction worker was killed after he f ell onto the tracks during a scuffle over a dropped phone . He was then struck by an F train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue Station.

Wednesday, at the 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side, a 26-year-old man was punched and stabbed with a kitchen knife.

Thursday, police say a man attacked a rider with a sword sheath at the Chambers Street station
.

According to the NYPD, crime on the subway is up by almost 47 percent week to date. There were 47 incidents this year compared to 32 during the same period last year.

Not including Friday's subway shove, year to date, there have been 22 people pushed onto the tracks this year, compared to 21 last year.

The victim in Friday's subway shove was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect police are looking for is a 6 foot tall man wearing a yellow hoodie and a black vest.

Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting

A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street

A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan

New York, NY – Gunshots rang out in Harlem, leaving two people shot, including a 60-year-old retired NYPD detective. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said the retired detective was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,. Alex Guzman and Shaquan Moore opened fire on a crowded street in the area of 304 Lennox Avenue with the intent to shoot and kill a 21-year-old male. That victim, TeSean Harper is an alleged member of the “Make it Happen Boys” gang. Guzman and Moore struck the retired officer once in the shoulder in the crossfire. The post Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Body in NYC Driveway Dump Case Identified

The woman whose body was found in a large bin in the driveway of a multi-family home on Staten Island last week has been identified -- and a 56-year-old man who lives at the address where she was found now faces charges. The NYPD identified the victim Monday as 26-year-old...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Child falls from Brooklyn window, critically injured: NYPD

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 3-year-old boy fell from a second floor window in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, police said. He was rushed from West End Avenue near Hampton Avenue to a hospital in critical condition after he fell around 1:10 p.m., officials said. No additional information on his injuries was immediately available. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Moped driver dead after riding into double-parked truck: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said. The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man charged with dumping 26-year-old woman’s body near the trash outside his Staten Island home

A Staten Island man has been charged with dumping a 26-year-old woman’s body near the trash outside his home, police said Monday. Glen Brancato, 56, was arrested Saturday on charges of concealment of a human corpse and criminal tampering. Police suspect victim Lahuma Payton died of a drug overdose after a night of partying, although the cause of death has not yet been determined. Her body, ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy