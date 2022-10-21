ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Family Hotels in San Diego Make It Easy to Get Everyone to the Beach

From dreamy decor to top-notch amenities, this is your first-class ticket to the most design-driven getaways around the world. Whether you’re looking to steal away for a few days or just steal a few ideas for back home (we encourage both, for the record), check out where we’re checking in. Today: San Diego, with kids in tow.
This Ocean Beach Bar Is the Ultimate Expression of San Diego’s Good Vibes

There is nothing more San Diego than walking into Voltaire Beach House for a cold Red Trolley from Karl Strauss’ Brewing Company while the Padres slam home another victory. Initially opened in 2017 by owners David Schiffman, George Somers, and Mark Huber as an “East-coast inspired beach bar” tailored for the West Coast, the little slice of SoCal has captured the defining qualities the region is known for across the globe. Located just off Voltaire Street in the heart of Ocean Beach, it has become a go-to spot for many seeking out the essence of the southern coast. Even after all this time, the neighborhood destination is paramount for anyone hoping to understand what makes SD food and drink shine like the evening sun.
New York City’s Famed Prince Street Pizza Readying To Open San Diego Location

After over a year in development, New York City's famed Prince Street Pizza is nearly ready to unveil in downtown San Diego. Prince St. Pizza was founded in 2012 by father-and-son owners Frank & Dominic Morano, who took over their space in New York City's Little Italy from the historic Ray's Pizza, which shuttered following a 52-year run the previous year. The authentic NYC slice shop concept has since expanded with three branches now sited in Los Angeles and a location in Miami, FL. Last year, Prince Street Pizza founders stepped down from their managerial roles following exposed instances of unsafe COVID-19 practices, racist statements made in Yelp responses, and mocking of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
9 of the Hands-Down Coolest Venues in San Diego to Host a Celebration

Make the Most of Your Next Soiree By Renting One of These Incredible Spaces. When it comes to planning a holiday party or scouting locations for your next soiree, San Diego has it all and then some. From sweeping views of San Diego Bay and downtown to arcade rooms, drag shows and indoor olive groves, this city has a plethora of venue options for an extraordinary celebration. With that said, here’s an inside look at a handful of San Diego’s most unique venues.
‘Christmas at the Barn’ Returns to Poway’s The Barn Redefined

The Barn Redefined announced it will host its annual “Christmas at the Barn” event beginning Nov. 3. The store, located at 14051 Midland Road in Poway, is popular for its home decor items and decorating ideas. This year, owner Liz McNamara, who co-owns the store with her mom, Debi McNamara, said customers can expect 25 themed Christmas trees. Among the themes include, “My Favorite Things,” “Merry Little Princess,” “Partridge in a Pear Tree,” and “Mrs. Clause’s Bake Shop & Santa’s Diner.”
Family's miniature pet pig denied entry to United States

SAN DIEGO — No – you can not bring your undocumented pet pig into the United States. A 63-year-old man and his granddaughter were turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but not for any reason regarding their documents required to cross the border – they had a miniature pet pig in their back seat!
