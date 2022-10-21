Read full article on original website
The Best Family Hotels in San Diego Make It Easy to Get Everyone to the Beach
From dreamy decor to top-notch amenities, this is your first-class ticket to the most design-driven getaways around the world. Whether you’re looking to steal away for a few days or just steal a few ideas for back home (we encourage both, for the record), check out where we’re checking in. Today: San Diego, with kids in tow.
Eater
This Ocean Beach Bar Is the Ultimate Expression of San Diego’s Good Vibes
There is nothing more San Diego than walking into Voltaire Beach House for a cold Red Trolley from Karl Strauss’ Brewing Company while the Padres slam home another victory. Initially opened in 2017 by owners David Schiffman, George Somers, and Mark Huber as an “East-coast inspired beach bar” tailored for the West Coast, the little slice of SoCal has captured the defining qualities the region is known for across the globe. Located just off Voltaire Street in the heart of Ocean Beach, it has become a go-to spot for many seeking out the essence of the southern coast. Even after all this time, the neighborhood destination is paramount for anyone hoping to understand what makes SD food and drink shine like the evening sun.
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
Here are some Halloween events in San Diego County
Spooky season has officially arrived in San Diego.
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
Rail Service Between Oceanside and San Diego Scheduled to Resume
Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area in San Diego Monday.
sandiegoville.com
New York City’s Famed Prince Street Pizza Readying To Open San Diego Location
After over a year in development, New York City's famed Prince Street Pizza is nearly ready to unveil in downtown San Diego. Prince St. Pizza was founded in 2012 by father-and-son owners Frank & Dominic Morano, who took over their space in New York City's Little Italy from the historic Ray's Pizza, which shuttered following a 52-year run the previous year. The authentic NYC slice shop concept has since expanded with three branches now sited in Los Angeles and a location in Miami, FL. Last year, Prince Street Pizza founders stepped down from their managerial roles following exposed instances of unsafe COVID-19 practices, racist statements made in Yelp responses, and mocking of the Black Lives Matter movement.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY CLOSES DOG BEACH IN OB AND SILVER STRAND, ISSUES WARNINGS FOR LA JOLLA BEACHES AND MORE DUE TO SEWAGE CONTAMINATION
October 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Monday, October 24, 2022 including closures of some beaches and an advisory for another due to raw sewage from Tijuana that may cause illness. New...
Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
San Diego home prices drop for fourth consecutive month
The housing market has drastically changed through the pandemic, but this time experts believe the increase in mortgage rates is causing a unique shift that hasn't been seen since before the pandemic.
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
localemagazine.com
9 of the Hands-Down Coolest Venues in San Diego to Host a Celebration
Make the Most of Your Next Soiree By Renting One of These Incredible Spaces. When it comes to planning a holiday party or scouting locations for your next soiree, San Diego has it all and then some. From sweeping views of San Diego Bay and downtown to arcade rooms, drag shows and indoor olive groves, this city has a plethora of venue options for an extraordinary celebration. With that said, here’s an inside look at a handful of San Diego’s most unique venues.
Two dogs found abandoned near shipping container
Officials are seeking public help to find those responsible for abandoning two dogs who were found in a shipping container, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.
What to Do With Leftover Halloween Candy? Super Dentists Will Give You Cash For It
Starting the morning after Halloween, kids can bring in candy to any of The Super Dentist’s six offices and exchange it for cash. Through this program, kids receive $1 for each pound of candy they bring in. The Super Dentists will then donate thousands of pounds of candy they collected to active-duty service members to enjoy.
Mexico and California sign pact to share new port of entry fees
California state officials and the Mexican government have signed an agreement to share fees collected at the future Otay Mesa East Port of Entry due to be finished in September 2024.
Who is the ‘San Diego Chicken’?
Ted Giannoulas, who plays the "San Diego Chicken," has performed in 50 states, eight countries and over 900 locations.
Liberty Station to host family, pet-friendly Halloween event
A free family and pet-friendly Halloween event is coming to Liberty Station on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to a press release from the developments' public relations representative.
‘Christmas at the Barn’ Returns to Poway’s The Barn Redefined
The Barn Redefined announced it will host its annual “Christmas at the Barn” event beginning Nov. 3. The store, located at 14051 Midland Road in Poway, is popular for its home decor items and decorating ideas. This year, owner Liz McNamara, who co-owns the store with her mom, Debi McNamara, said customers can expect 25 themed Christmas trees. Among the themes include, “My Favorite Things,” “Merry Little Princess,” “Partridge in a Pear Tree,” and “Mrs. Clause’s Bake Shop & Santa’s Diner.”
Family's miniature pet pig denied entry to United States
SAN DIEGO — No – you can not bring your undocumented pet pig into the United States. A 63-year-old man and his granddaughter were turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but not for any reason regarding their documents required to cross the border – they had a miniature pet pig in their back seat!
