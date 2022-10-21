ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Natchitoches Times

Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made

A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Nacogdoches County Woman Charged in Abandonment Case

According to a release by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge for allegedly leaving a young child home alone. Britnie Nicole Jeffress, 28, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state jail felony. She was booked into the county jail on Friday, October 21, and released after posting the $7,500 bond set by a Justice of the Peace.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston carjacking caught on camera, suspect arrested

HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in a robbery that occurred in May. Hector Mena, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred on May 7 at an apartment complex at 9800 Richmond Ave. According to police, the victim had just arrived at home when...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

BODY OF MISSING MAN RECOVERED AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Update @ 1:30 p.m. Monday: Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing on Sunday at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin of Brazoria County was found at 9 a.m. today (Monday) during a search of the water by Texas Game Wardens. According to the...
SOMERVILLE, TX
mocomotive.com

New Caney man arrested after shooting at off-duty deputy, officials allege

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Caney man faces felony charges in Montgomery County after allegedly driving erratically and firing a weapon at an off-duty deputy, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Deputies said Martin Chavez-Fierros, 21, was seen driving…
NEW CANEY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

42-year-old man arrested for Smuggling of Persons in El Campo

EL CAMPO, Texas- Wharton County authorities arrested Jesus Diaz Aguilar, 42, for transporting five undocumented immigrants from the Rio Grande Valley to Houston for monetary gain. On Monday, Oct. 24, at approximately 3:15 p.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a white GMC Pickup on US 59 N., near Mileska’s...
EL CAMPO, TX
fox26houston.com

3 hospitalized in possible drunk driving crash in Greenspoint

HOUSTON - Authorities say drunk driving may have been what sent three people, including the driver, to the hospital after finding beer bottles at the scene of a crash in Greenspoint overnight Sunday. It happened before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mill Stream Ln in northwest Houston. Responding...
HOUSTON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy