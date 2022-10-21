Read full article on original website
Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made
A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Nacogdoches County Woman Charged in Abandonment Case
According to a release by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge for allegedly leaving a young child home alone. Britnie Nicole Jeffress, 28, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state jail felony. She was booked into the county jail on Friday, October 21, and released after posting the $7,500 bond set by a Justice of the Peace.
KBTX.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
Click2Houston.com
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
fox26houston.com
Houston carjacking caught on camera, suspect arrested
HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in a robbery that occurred in May. Hector Mena, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred on May 7 at an apartment complex at 9800 Richmond Ave. According to police, the victim had just arrived at home when...
Chase ends in 6 arrests in suspected case of human trafficking, Houston police say
At some point during the chase, multiple people got out of the truck and ran. The 16-year-old driver was quickly caught, along with five others, police said.
kwhi.com
BODY OF MISSING MAN RECOVERED AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Update @ 1:30 p.m. Monday: Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing on Sunday at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin of Brazoria County was found at 9 a.m. today (Monday) during a search of the water by Texas Game Wardens. According to the...
mocomotive.com
New Caney man arrested after shooting at off-duty deputy, officials allege
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Caney man faces felony charges in Montgomery County after allegedly driving erratically and firing a weapon at an off-duty deputy, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Deputies said Martin Chavez-Fierros, 21, was seen driving…
42-year-old man arrested for Smuggling of Persons in El Campo
EL CAMPO, Texas- Wharton County authorities arrested Jesus Diaz Aguilar, 42, for transporting five undocumented immigrants from the Rio Grande Valley to Houston for monetary gain. On Monday, Oct. 24, at approximately 3:15 p.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a white GMC Pickup on US 59 N., near Mileska’s...
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephew
An uncle has now been charged after fatally shooting his nephew in north Houston late last week. First responders responded to a report of a shooting at 6019 Velma Ln. on Friday, October 21, around 6:25 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Teen hit by car near Davis High School, suspected hit-and-run driver detained
HOUSTON - Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car Monday morning behind an Aldine ISD high school in north Harris County. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to the 12500 block of Ella Blvd behind Benjamin Davis High School.
fox26houston.com
3 hospitalized in possible drunk driving crash in Greenspoint
HOUSTON - Authorities say drunk driving may have been what sent three people, including the driver, to the hospital after finding beer bottles at the scene of a crash in Greenspoint overnight Sunday. It happened before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mill Stream Ln in northwest Houston. Responding...
fox26houston.com
Harris County boy shot to death by brother handling shotgun on Timber Creek Place: sheriff
HOUSTON - An 8-year-old boy was shot to death by his 10-year-old brother who was handling or playing with a shotgun at an apartment in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. Officials say the shooting occurred Monday at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments in the 5500 block of...
Click2Houston.com
7 ‘violent criminals’ associated with Freemoney gang in SE Houston arrested, charged: DOJ
HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Lowery announced the arrests of seven “violent criminals” who are believed to be associated or members of the Freemoney gang,...
Man found shot in crashed car dies from possible road rage shooting in northeast Houston, police say
HPD said there is a possibility it was a road rage incident, but it appears both vehicles came out of an apartment complex, so something else could have sparked the shooting.
Missing girl's mother asked judge for help before being strangled
HOUSTON — The search continues for Nadia Lee, 2, who is still missing after Houston police said her mother was killed. Court records are revealing new details about what may have led to all of this. Even before Nadia was born, court records show there were problems. Both of...
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Fiery crash involving 18 wheeler injures SUV driver in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and an SUV on Farm-to-Market Road 365 at Labelle Road that injured the SUV driver. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:30 a.m., the driver...
