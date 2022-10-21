ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

This Week In Portland Food News: Two New Thai Restaurants, Two New Happy Valley Spots, and Creative Italian Food

By Julianne Bell
everout.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
idesignarch.com

Charming Studio Apartment in a Tiny Backyard House

This cozy little house in Portland, Oregon is a garage-turned studio apartment. The charming tiny house is set back from the road and is used as a guest house. The renovated studio is approximately 250 sq. ft. with high ceilings. It has a queen bed, compact kitchen, full bathroom and washer/dryer.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

The Burger Issue

A burger is an indulgence of the highest order, conforming to roughly zero of the prevailing dietary trends or social mores. Burgers are permissive, they give pleasure, and they fuse immediacy and cultural expression with seamless grace, asking only for rolled sleeves and open minds in return. Consider this: nearly...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Selection of Cocktails and Small Plates Are Off to a Strong Start at Old Pal, but a Number of Larger Dishes Need Some Refinement

Old Pal, the new vegetable-focused bistro at Southeast Morrison Street and 34th Avenue, is a solid cocktail and snack bar. Opened by Ken’s Artisan Pizza and DOC alum Jeremy Larter and Emily Bixler, owner of jewelry and sculpture line Boet, the interior design is spacious and welcoming. Much of the food, however, is only fine, which will perhaps disappoint those hoping for a new neighborhood spot that really takes advantage of Oregon’s exceptional bounty of produce. Fortunately, with its evolving seasonal menu, things can always change for the better.
PORTLAND, OR
bestclassicbands.com

The Who Hits Back in Portland, October 2022—Replacing Chaos with Dignity

When Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey strolled nonchalantly onto the stage at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center the evening of Oct. 20, 2022, it seemed as though the two surviving members of The Who would be letting the orchestra and band of nearly 50 musicians behind them do the heavy lifting. It has been 40 years since The Who announced their farewell from the concert stage. The frenetic chaos of the band had been forever lost when Keith Moon died four years earlier. Townshend was exhausted, addicted and creatively spent, and Daltrey had admitted that “it would be a relief when it was all over.”
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Watch Steve Novick, Herman Greene and Sarah Iannarone Try to Answer Policy Questions While Eating Spicy Chicken Wings

By day, Sam Adams is an aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. By night, he tortures elected officials with hot sauces. That was the revelation at Revolution Hall this week, where Adams hosted a segment titled “Spice Boiz… and Girls” for Candidates Gone Wild. In the pre-recorded segment, Adams asked policy questions to a series of local dignitaries—Rep. Rob Nosse, school board members Michelle DePass and Herman Greene, transit advocate Sarah Iannarone and former City Commissioner Steve Novick, among others—while they sampled increasingly spicy sauces from Fire on the Mountain and Hot Mama Salsa.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 21-23

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially mid-October and we're looking at rain in the forecast for the Portland area after a record-breaking warm early October. The switch in weather really means that the Halloween events are in full swing now, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the zoo, hitting up a drive-in, or staying indoors and watching a live concert. No matter what you choose, just remember to wear your rain boots and jackets.
PORTLAND, OR
Metro

Metro receives eight proposals for Expo Center site

An effort to reimagine the future of the Portland Expo Center site generated eight proposals, Metro announced on Wednesday. The Expo Future’s Request for Expressions of Interest process invited community groups, businesses and other interested parties to suggest future uses for the Expo Center site. The Expo Center, parts of which are more than 100 years old, sits on 53 acres in North Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland apartment construction surges, but the rebound may be brief

The Portland area had more than 8,300 apartments under construction in the summer, a 34% increase from a year earlier and the biggest annual percentage increase since 2015. The rate of increase was even faster in the Portland city limits, according to the latest data from commercial real estate firm CoStar, with apartments in progress up 41% to nearly 4,300.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Kroger-Albertsons merger raises fears of store closures; here’s where the chains compete in Oregon

The 2002 closure of the Fred Meyer grocery store serving Rockwood was a blow to the Gresham neighborhood, leaving a hole in its center and one less option for groceries. The next hit came in 2015, when a merger between the Albertsons and Safeway brands resulted in the closure of a Safeway store nearby. That left an Albertsons store as the last chain supermarket in the area.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
PORTLAND, OR
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Unusual, But Not Crazy, Says WDFW Official After Mountain Goat Spotted Near Castle Rock

Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
Portland Tribune

Forecasters: Prepare to stuck at home this winter

30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast held at region predicted to enter third consecutive La Nina winter.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast at OMSI on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society. It...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?

There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Long lost loves marry in Portland after 40 years apart

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former college sweethearts Jeanne Gustavson and Steven Watts never stopped loving each other. Whether it was while they were college sweethearts in the 60’s at Loyola University in Chicago—or even after the two parted ways seven years later, due in part to racist family members.
PORTLAND, OR

