WTOK-TV
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
WTOK-TV
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
WTOK-TV
Shuwaski Young meet and greet held in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District of the U.S. House Shuwaski Young held a meet and greet at 2900 St Paul St. in Meridian. Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy, and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking. Young has a degree in political science, he started his political career at the Mississippi State’s Office and worked in the Barack Obama administration, as well as Secretary Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
WTOK-TV
Flu cases soaring at pediatrician’s offices while RSV and COVID are still concerns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National headlines are filled with mentions of rising RSV and flu cases. That’s on top of the continued concern for COVID-19. At Children’s of Mississippi, their numbers in the last few days for RSV and the flu have been low. However, they did see a spike in hospitalized children with RSV earlier than usual in August and September.
WTOK-TV
3rd Congressional District candidate Shuwaski Young hosts meet and greet
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District, Shuwaski Young, held a meet and greet Tuesday night at 2900 St. Paul Streset in Meridian. Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking. Young has a...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
WTOK-TV
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the color purple symbolizes the anti-domestic violence movement. The American Hospital Association said the color purple represents courage, survival, honor and a commitment to ending all forms of domestic violence. Marsy’s Law for Mississippi is one...
WTOK-TV
The Powerball jackpot is now $625 million
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are feeling lucky today, the Powerball jackpot has jumped again. In anticipation of tonight’s Powerball® drawing, the Powerball group has increased the jackpot to an estimated $625 million. The estimated cash value for the drawing is $299.8 million. This will be the...
WTOK-TV
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
WTOK-TV
Two barrier islands recognized as Underground Railroad sites
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Mississippi barrier islands have been recognized as an important part of history as sites in the Underground Railroad. Ship Island and Horn Island were accepted into the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program. The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom...
