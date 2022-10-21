Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
BMW XM Label Red With 738 HP Confirmed For Fall 2023 Launch
BMW is making a bold statement launching the XM performance plug-in hybrid SUV as its flagship model to celebrate the M division’s 50th anniversary. It is the first ever full-M PHEV, but just like the rest of the current M lineup, there will be more than one flavor to choose from.
insideevs.com
BMW i5 And i5 Touring Wagon Previewed Based On Latest Spy Photos
BMW is going to launch the first EV based on its Neue Klasse architecture in 2025, but until then it still has several electric models planned for launch based around its existing CLAR platform used for its rear-wheel drive-biased models. The most important is the upcoming i5, which will be an electric version of the all-new G60 5 Series, believed to be available as both a sedan and a G61 wagon.
insideevs.com
Gymkhana Goes Electric With Audi Hoonitron In Las Vegas, Becomes Electrikhana
Gymkhana was massively popularized by Ken Block’s remarkable series of videos, where he took various highly modified monster rally cars around creative courses designed to test driving skill to the absolute limit. But after more than a decade and several very different gas-burning cars used, it looks like even Gymkhana is going electric...
insideevs.com
Volkswagen ID. Buzz Shines In Bjørn's Banana Box Test
The all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz (5-seat version) was recently tested by Bjørn Nyland, who first took it for the humorous banana box test to check the cargo potential. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a large, all-electric van, although with a pretty short front so there is no frunk (front trunk).
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
Ram is discontinuing this classic pickup style
Ram will no longer offer a regular cab 1500 pickup with a short bed starting in 2023 as the market shifts to larger, more luxurious full-size trucks.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Contenders
It's time for our annual awards season again, when we bestow our coveted Golden Calipers trophies to the very best new SUV, car, truck, and performance vehicle in America. First up: MotorTrend SUV of the Year. This edition of our yearly trial by fire included 33 different SUV nameplates (and 45 variants in all) that our judges drove, tested, picked at, probed, and deliberated over for more than a week in the scorching Mojave Desert both within the Honda Proving Center of California and on real roads around the nearby city of Tehachapi. Each SUV arrived aiming to take over the title from our 2022 winner, the Genesis GV70, but only one was ultimately good enough to earn the honor. Here, we present the list of contenders that didn't reach the finalist round. Tomorrow, we'll reveal the finalists and the winner will be crowned on Thursday, October 20.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
