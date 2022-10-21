ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
insideevs.com

BMW XM Label Red With 738 HP Confirmed For Fall 2023 Launch

BMW is making a bold statement launching the XM performance plug-in hybrid SUV as its flagship model to celebrate the M division’s 50th anniversary. It is the first ever full-M PHEV, but just like the rest of the current M lineup, there will be more than one flavor to choose from.
insideevs.com

BMW i5 And i5 Touring Wagon Previewed Based On Latest Spy Photos

BMW is going to launch the first EV based on its Neue Klasse architecture in 2025, but until then it still has several electric models planned for launch based around its existing CLAR platform used for its rear-wheel drive-biased models. The most important is the upcoming i5, which will be an electric version of the all-new G60 5 Series, believed to be available as both a sedan and a G61 wagon.
insideevs.com

Gymkhana Goes Electric With Audi Hoonitron In Las Vegas, Becomes Electrikhana

Gymkhana was massively popularized by Ken Block’s remarkable series of videos, where he took various highly modified monster rally cars around creative courses designed to test driving skill to the absolute limit. But after more than a decade and several very different gas-burning cars used, it looks like even Gymkhana is going electric...
LAS VEGAS, NV
insideevs.com

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Shines In Bjørn's Banana Box Test

The all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz (5-seat version) was recently tested by Bjørn Nyland, who first took it for the humorous banana box test to check the cargo potential. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a large, all-electric van, although with a pretty short front so there is no frunk (front trunk).
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
makeuseof.com

Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?

One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Contenders

It's time for our annual awards season again, when we bestow our coveted Golden Calipers trophies to the very best new SUV, car, truck, and performance vehicle in America. First up: MotorTrend SUV of the Year. This edition of our yearly trial by fire included 33 different SUV nameplates (and 45 variants in all) that our judges drove, tested, picked at, probed, and deliberated over for more than a week in the scorching Mojave Desert both within the Honda Proving Center of California and on real roads around the nearby city of Tehachapi. Each SUV arrived aiming to take over the title from our 2022 winner, the Genesis GV70, but only one was ultimately good enough to earn the honor. Here, we present the list of contenders that didn't reach the finalist round. Tomorrow, we'll reveal the finalists and the winner will be crowned on Thursday, October 20.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy