It's time for our annual awards season again, when we bestow our coveted Golden Calipers trophies to the very best new SUV, car, truck, and performance vehicle in America. First up: MotorTrend SUV of the Year. This edition of our yearly trial by fire included 33 different SUV nameplates (and 45 variants in all) that our judges drove, tested, picked at, probed, and deliberated over for more than a week in the scorching Mojave Desert both within the Honda Proving Center of California and on real roads around the nearby city of Tehachapi. Each SUV arrived aiming to take over the title from our 2022 winner, the Genesis GV70, but only one was ultimately good enough to earn the honor. Here, we present the list of contenders that didn't reach the finalist round. Tomorrow, we'll reveal the finalists and the winner will be crowned on Thursday, October 20.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO