loudounnow.com
Public Input Translations at Loudoun Board to Continue
After deliberating new limits to the translation of public input by non-English speakers during county Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted to make only technical changes. Supervisors had stirred concern earlier in the year by considering not allowing additional time for interpretation of non-English-speakers’ remarks to the board. Instead,...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
loudounnow.com
Letter: David Palanzi, Leesburg
Editor: Leesburg voters, please consider the actions and not just the words of Mr. Rivera, who is the Republican Party's selection for the Leesburg District School Board representative. At the recent debate hosted and organized by several of our Leesburg PTAs, Rivera stated that after he is elected, he would...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Board Halts Compass Creek Talks with Leesburg
Loudoun County supervisors have formally halted long-stalled town boundary work with the Town of Leesburg at Compass Creek, after the town indicated it would seek to annex the land. The county and town had been in negotiations for town boundary line adjustments at the development, a cooperative process to bring...
WUSA
Fairfax County School Board member apologizes for saying ableist slur during meeting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County School Board member has apologized after being caught on mic saying the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night. At-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra released the following statement in response:. "Last night during our Oct. 20, 2022, Fairfax County School Board meeting,...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Ramesh Seetaram, Paeonian Springs
Editor: Approximately 44,000 acres of prime agricultural soils are at risk of being developed under the Cluster Subdivision Ordinance, now being reviewed by the Zoning Ordinance Committee. Prime agricultural soils are considered one of the most at risk “natural resources” in the Commonwealth of Virginia and are officially classified as...
loudounnow.com
Adam's Bike Park Opens in Purcellville
Adam’s Bike Park is officially open for public use after a ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Saturday. More than 100 people including members of the Purcellville Town Council joined Michelle and Jeff Caudill the celebrate the opening of the park, which is dedicated to the memory of their son who died in an accident in January 2021.
loudounnow.com
Boulder Crest Names New CEO, Executive Leadership Changes
The Boulder Crest Foundation today announced new roles for key members of its management team at the Bluemont-based trauma recovery program for military veterans, first responders and their families. Starting Jan. 2, Josh Goldberg will assume the helm as Boulder Crest Foundation’s CEO, founder Ken Falke will remain board chairman,...
NBC Washington
1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms
About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say. Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4. As...
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Amy Buchmeyer, Purcellville
Editor: Joel Grewe is running for Purcellville mayor Nov. 8. I first met Joel when I was a teenager involved with Generation Joshua (GenJ). Over a decade later, I am a Purcellville resident and still proud to call him both a mentor and a friend. I believe Joel’s personal character, his values and public service make him the best candidate for this office.
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
loudounnow.com
Ashburn North Park & Ride Permanently Closed
Loudoun County Transit has permanently closed the Ashburn North Park and Ride lot, affecting Route 72 bus passengers, and made changes to bus service. Parking will no longer be provided at the lot. Carpool, vanpool and Route 72 bus riders are encouraged to use the One Loudoun Park and Ride lot at 20360 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn. Commuters can also visit loudoun.gov/parkandridelots to find other lots.
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years to open in six days
A pilot guaranteed income program in Alexandria, Virginia, featuring $500-a-month payments for two years is opening in six days.
loudounnow.com
Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg
Editor: This is in response to the most recent constituent letter from Del. Dave LaRock. From his soapbox, the delegate has aimed his arsenal at the CDC, the evil federal agency which applies science, not cliches or misinformation, against the nation’s infectious enemies. Del. LaRock states the CDC has...
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
loudounnow.com
Youngkin Stumps for Cao in Ashburn
Fifteen days before Election Day, Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a stop in Ashburn to stump for 10th Congressional District candidate Hung Cao. It was the first of four stops Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC has announced as his hits the campaign trail for Republican congressional candidates across Virginia, with more planned Nov. 3, Nov. 5 and Nov. 7. National Republicans have targeted the district as they seek to take control of the House of Representatives—campaign finance reports show the Cao campaign committee’s fundraising has been bolstered by participation in the Maryland-based Cao Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee with the National Republican Campaign Committee and Republican Party of Virginia; and Take Back the House 2022, a joint fundraising committee with the Republican Party of Virginia, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and congressional campaigns, state Republican parties and other Republican groups across the country. He has also received a $5,000 donation from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the limit for contributions from the party to a candidate.
loudounnow.com
Banshee Reeks Hosts ‘Puppies and Pumpkins’
Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services hosted a day of hayrides, pumpkin decorating, learning and puppy costumes at Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve on Saturday. The day included costume contest for dogs and their owners, hayrides, and pumpkin decorating, while partner organizations on hand shared information about obedience training, pet first-aid, and a demonstration by a Virginia Conservation Police K-9 officer. And in honor of Adopt-a-Dog month, visitors met animals looking for their new forever homes.
Yesli Vega plans to vote against controversial Prince William County data center project
MANASSAS, Va. — The final public hearing for the controversial PW Digital Gateway in Prince William County is set for next month. The debate over economic boost versus protecting the rural scenery in the region is up for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to decide. Despite concerns...
