FULL RESULTS (PDF) CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – — The Northeastern swimming and diving team picked up a win over MIT (181-119) on Saturday afternoon at Zesiger Center Pool. On the swimming side, sophomore Hannah Seward and freshman Anna Verlander had a strong day for the Huskies. Seward picked up wins in the 100 Fly (56.13) and 100 Yard IM (1:00.55), and Verlander won the 100 Yard Back (56.41) and the 200 Yard Back (2:03.01). The Huskies also had a strong day on the boards with senior Lauren O'Sullivan picking up a victory in the 1M Dive (229.80), and junior Lizzie Meschisen won the 3M Dive (255.25).

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO