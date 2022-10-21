Read full article on original website
Related
Bikerumor
Perry Habu re-thinks the Trail Bike with Single-Pivot Titanium Frame
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Chris Perry of Perry Titanium rocked up to Lee Valley Velodrome last week to show his prototype Habu 130mm Titanium Trail Bike at Bespoked 2022. The 130mm travel mountain bike runs a basic single-pivot suspension platform, a fixed titanium seat post and a multi-hand position comfort handlebar also fabricated from titanium.
Bikerumor
CX Pro Bike: All-new 2022 Stevens Super Prestige cyclocross bike of Sanne Cant
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Stevens revamps one of the winningest cyclocross bikes of all time with an all-new carbon 2022 Super Prestige that we spotted Sanne Cant and about a dozen other pro crossers racing on the UCI World Cup in Tábor yesterday. Subtly adopting the integration that evolved from aero road bikes, the new Stevens CX has a lot of small updates throughout to make a more modern cross bike…
Bikerumor
Review: Trek Fuel EXe eMTB smashes rough trails & climbs like (you’re) a beast
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The Trek Fuel EXe is a bit of an outlier in the current e-MTB market. Most e-mountain bikes fall into one of two categories: High-powered, long-travel beasts, or lightweight, short-travel models with lower-power systems. The Fuel...
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Ben Ridout, “Gravel ride in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Pic taken on the John B. Robert Dam.” We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Bikerumor
Rapha + POC: new helmet collab combines weight savings, performance
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. British cycling apparel brand Rapha has teamed up with Swedish helmet specialists POC for a new limited-edition line of head protection: the Omne Air Mips and Ventral Lite helmets. The former aims for a balance between Mips-based protection and comfort on all-day rides, while the latter is optimized for race days at less than 200g. In fact, the Ventral Lite is the current helmet of choice on the WorldTour for pro cycling team Ef Education-Easy Post.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Ridgeway, Colorado
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Jared Vigil of their ride on the RAT trails near Ridgeway, CO. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Bikerumor
Review: BMC Fourstroke 01 -vs- Fourstroke LT -vs- Fourstroke AMP LT
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. BMC recently introduced an entirely new family of Fourstroke XC full suspension bikes, with the headlining Fourstroke 01, the standard Fourstroke, and the “downcountry” Fourstroke LT. Shortly after, they added the Fourstroke AMP LT,...
Bikerumor
Kona Charges Up Three New Entry Level Hub Drive eBikes w/ SR Suntour
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. As more and more riders are making the jump to electric bikes, Kona has expanded their offerings with three new hub driven models for commuting, cruising or exploring. Powered by SR Suntour drive systems, these hub drive bikes provide the assist plenty of riders are looking for at entry-level prices.
Comments / 1