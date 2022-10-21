Read full article on original website
Poll: Inslee Job Approval Rating Essentially Unchanged
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington voters haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how Governor Jay Inslee does his job. According to the latest WA Poll, Inslee has a net job approval of minus two. That remains unchanged from a similar poll done in July. More than 700 registered voters responded to the poll. Forty-six-percent approved of the job Inslee is doing, 48-percent disapproved and six-percent said they weren't sure.
Despite Projections, ‘New’ Study Claims WA CARES Act Now Solvent
This summer, after an extensive evaluation of Washington state's controversial CARES Act, or long-term care insurance plan, it was found to be insolvent even before it began. Now, new state study claims CARES Act is solvent, or able to provide money for intended uses. In June, the Washington Policy Center...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
Could Clowning Around Land You in Tri-Cities Legal Trouble?
If you're thinking about dressing up as a clown to give the unsuspecting citizens of the Tri-Cities a good scare for Halloween, you might want to reconsider. There are many ways "clowning around" this holiday could land you in trouble with the law. Is Dressing as a Clown Around Town...
5 Washington State Sneaky Speed Traps You Should Avoid
If you're planning a road trip through Washington State, beware - there are plenty of speed traps set up to catch unwary drivers. Here are the top 5 places you'll need to slow it down. As I came out of Cle Elum yesterday, there sat a Washington State Patrol cruiser....
Wolf From Horseshoe Pack Killed Friday
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife trapped and killed a wolf from the Horseshoe Pack on Friday. The wolf, an uncollared, non-breeding adult male, was found where previous depredations occurred. ODFW said despite non-lethal measures in place including camping with their cattle and hazing, this landowner had experienced repeated...
