Drive into yesterday at the local museum

The mural in the garage that inspired the museum’s current display of historical auto and gas memorabilia.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Historical Museum is displaying local artifacts on the theme of Petrol and Automobilia.

The display can be viewed from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 2-4 p.m. on Sundays. The items can also be viewed by appointment.

What should be of interest is a chance to see an omnipresent part of present-day life, driving cars and filling up the gas tank, as very different times viewed the subject.

In his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “All the King’s Men,” author Robert Penn Warren choose to open with a fluid and evocative passage describing the lightning pace of driving on Southern roads in the time of the Great Depression, the spirit of which remains in the present day on the 55 mile-per-hour roads linking the communities of Robeson County, and in an adrenalized modernist form on Interstate 95.

The South as a region has long felt the need for speed; from NASCAR to the revving engines in Lumberton howling down the streets at sunset. The history of the automobile is intertwined with the history of America, and some of that history can be seen at the Historical Museum.

The exhibit idea, explained museum docent Shep Oliver, was sparked by Kenny Barnes. Cleaning out his grandfather’s garage, Barnes discovered a mural painted many decades ago of his great-grandparents a chicken whose name has been lost to time. Further exhibits were provided by Grant Hunt of Hunt’s Sign Farm. The exhibits range from a movie poster for the film Thunder in Carolina to numerous examples of past gas station signage.