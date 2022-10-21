ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Share your favorite local Halloween homes with WSAV

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ydvP_0ii7adSA00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Halloween is creeping around the corner and some local homes have proven the be better treats than the candy itself.

We’re talking about homes that capture the Halloween spirit. Whether it’s stringy spider webs stretching across the trees or enough inflatables to float a small boat, we want to see the incredible spooky homes that make Halloween special!

To submit a house, simply send a photo of the home to pics@wsav.com. Please include “Halloween House” in the subject line!

We look forward to seeing your spooky spaces.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Halloween treats your whole family will love

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s spooky season, and what better way to get in the holiday spirit than to make some Halloween-themed treats. Here’s a list of ten recipes that you and the ghouls will enjoy. Ghostly Strawberries These strawberries from the blog “Made it. Ate it. Loved it.” are dipped in white chocolate and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Get ready to break things at this Savannah rage room

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to break into a whole new world of fun at Smithereens—Savannah’s first and only rage room. What is a rage room? It’s a place where you can go to let off some steam by breaking things! For example, at Smithereens you can suit up and take down a box […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Haunted Grounds Coffee serves year-round sips and spooks

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Paranormal Society of Savannah isn’t ghost hunting, they are serving up coffee and specialty drinks at Haunted Grounds Coffee in Midway. “It’s like-minded people like ourselves who are interested in the paranormal who want to come and grab a cup of coffee or soda or something, sit down and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Gallery: Pounce Cat Cafe’s adoptable cats

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Pounce Cat Cafe and Wine Bar is a place for people to enjoy a little bit of everything. With a room dedicated to adoptable cats from the humane society, they’re the perfect spot for every cat lover — especially if you’re looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location

There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Gullah Food Festival returns this weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Locals will soon get the chance to celebrate a true staple of the Lowcountry with The Gullah Food Festival is back. it’s happening Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head. There will be traditional Gullah storytellers, music, food and local vendors. Visitors […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Jenna Ortega talks acting at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The SCAD Savannah Film Festival continues to draw notable people in film, as this week actress Jenna Ortega graced the red carpet. Ortega was an honored guest at the festival and was given the Breakthrough Award. This award immediately followed the after dark screening of X, which was featured at the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Wynonna Judd, special guests to perform in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music singer and songwriter, Wynonna Judd has announced The Judds: The Final Tour will be performing at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah on February 23. “It was a no brainer to add 15 more shows! In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southern Gateway to be renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park

Roy Thompson, Chair of the Bulloch County Commission announced the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park. Thompson made this announcement on Monday evening at the inaugural Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region and Business Expo held at GS J.I. Clements Stadium.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Matt Hube presents the History of the Bulloch County Courthouse

Statesboro attorney and Bulloch County Historical Society board member, Matt Hube, presented the monthly program for the Bulloch County Historical Society on the History of the Bulloch County Courthouse. According to Hube’s presentation Bulloch County was formed in 1796. Since the formation there have been four courthouse structures in Statesboro...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Quinton Simon: Where the case stands

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation.  Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WRAL

Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

SAVANNAH, GA. — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child's remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon called police...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing 13-year-old found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says a missing teen is home and safe as of October 25. According to police, Charles Jackson, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon at the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. The teen is described as having a low haircut, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy