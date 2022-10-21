The British singer and cellist Lucinda Chua has released a new song titled “Golden.” It comes with a short film that she created with director Tash Tung. Find it below. “Working with Tash and a cast and crew of predominantly [East and Southeast Asian] talent was the first time in my professional life where I was not the minority,” Lucinda Chua said in a press release. “Representation isn’t only about diversity, it’s also the ability to see yourself outside of yourself, the encouragement to dream and desire. In releasing this work, I hope to make my younger self proud.”

4 DAYS AGO