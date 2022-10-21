ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Please stop using Russell Westbrook as a scapegoat for the Lakers' ineptitude

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDxCs_0ii7ZJWl00

Welcome to Layup Lines, our daily NBA newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon

What’s going on, family? It’s Sykes back with another edition of Layup Lines. Let’s chat about Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers’ point guard is the easy target most people are going to for the Lakers’ early struggles on the season. The team is 0-2 so far and have collectively shot a putrid 19 of 85 from 3-point range this season, good for a whopping 22% from that distance.

Russ isn’t helping — that’s for sure. He went 0-11 on Thursday against the Clippers where any meaningful offensive contribution from him probably could’ve catapulted the team to its first win of the year.

He’s also been pretty difficult to work with so far this season, it seems. He’s already blamed a preseason bench role for an injury this year which is totally ridiculous. The Lakers are smart to explore that and he should be open to it. But it’s clear that he isn’t.

With all of that being said, though, Westbrook is not the one who should bear the brunt of the blame for what these Lakers are.

When the Lakers traded for him, everyone knew they were trying to fit a square peg in a round hole. Westbrook has never been a shooter. He’s also always been the primary ball handler. And he’s literally never done anything else.

They tried it in Houston with James Harden back in 2019 and it didn’t work. What made Rob Pelinka, LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers’ decision-makers thing it would work here? That’s a question that only they can answer. And that’s who fans should be looking to for answers here.

Westbrook didn’t trade for himself. He also didn’t opt not to trade himself away this summer. The Lakers had deals on the table but chose not to move on them. They also haven’t explored a buyout in any real sense.

Furthermore, look at the way the Lakers’ roster is constructed. They’ve got 3 Hall of Famers in Westbrook, James and Anthony Davis on their team. Two of them primarily play with the ball to find success.

The rest of the team’s rotation consists of borderline starting veterans (Patrick Beverley), veterans that wouldn’t play big minutes elsewhere (Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker and Juan Toscano-Anderson), and dudes that may actually end up in the G-League at one point or another (Austin Reeves, Matt Ryan and Wenyan Gabriel). There’s just not much there to work with.

So, sure. Westbrook has been bad. Very bad. But this is not a Westbrook problem. This is a Lakers problem. Treat it that way instead of scapegoating one player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWeOB_0ii7ZJWl00
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Remember when the NBA shut the entire world down after Rudy Gobert came down with Covid-19? Yeah, that wasn’t fun at all.

Donovan Mitchell relived that night a bit on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast and the details are wild. The biggest of which might be the fact that not only did the Jazz spend 9 hours in their locker room in isolation after the game was canceled, but also the fact that Chris Paul sent them 15 bottles of wine to hold them over in isolation.

Our Bryan Kalrbosky writes:

“If that immediate instinct to booze feels relatable, you’re probably not alone. Several studies showed that people in the United States were buying more alcohol and drinking more frequently during the pandemic than they were beforehand, per USA TODAY.

Once they were finally able to leave, Mitchell explained that a man in a full hazmat suit drove them to a nearby hotel in Oklahoma City.

After they arrived at the hotel, which was emptied out, there were cops there and the travel party was told they could not get food. So, said Mitchell, they just kept drinking.”

That’s just terrifying, man. I wouldn’t even know how to react to people needing to address me in hazmat suits and having to stay in empty hotels. All of it. To be at the front of that? It’s hard to imagine how that must’ve felt.

One to Watch

(All odds via Tipico.)

Hawks (-400, -8.5) vs. Magic (+300), O/U 222.5, 7:30 PM ET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQcsm_0ii7ZJWl00
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

This is a good one for all you basketball and betting sickos out there. The Magic are a team the basketball nerds are going to watch this year. Paolo Banchero looks excellent — he’s the first rookie to get 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a debut since LeBron James. And the Hawks look pretty good, too. Their defense is still questionable, though. And with the Magic riding the high of their feisty start (even after a loss), I’d think hard about taking them +8.5.

Shootaround

— Darvin Ham is the NBA’s first meme of the season

— Myles Turner’s bizarre pre-game collision with a ball boy might keep him out for a while

— James Harden is BYKE and Twitter loves it.

— Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy has been placed on leave following a workplace misconduct investigation

That’s all, folks. Enjoy the weekend.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson getting ejected vs. Suns

Although it’s only the fourth game of the 2022-23 season, Tuesday’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns brought playoff intensity. With each team trading back and forth buckets, tempers began to flare in the third quarter. Seven total technical fouls were assessed in the third quarter alone, including a pair to one member of the Warriors, resulting in an ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey ranked 17th best player under the age of 25

When a championship-caliber team is able to have some young talent that can be relied upon and be considered a future star, that is a huge win for that team. The Philadelphia 76ers have that guy in Tyrese Maxey. The third-year guard out of Kentucky, at 21 years old, has been terrific to begin his NBA career. He has been on another level out on the floor and he is considered the next big star in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wizards' Wes Unseld Jr. hints Johnny Davis could be sent to G League

Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. on Tuesday said that rookie Johnny Davis could eventually play with the Capital City Go-Go in the NBA G League. Davis has yet to make an appearance over the first three games of the season for the Wizards entering Tuesday. Unseld has mostly deployed a 10-man rotation in the early going with the veterans on the roster seeing the bulk of the minutes, leaving Davis on the outside.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' Jaylen Brown to end Donda affiliation, apologizes for initial remarks on Ye West hate speech

In an about-face from his statements to the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn regarding Ye West’s antisemitic comments in recent weeks, star Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown has released a statement apologizing for his initial response, and sharing that he has made the decision to leave West’s Donda talent representation agency.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mark Daigneault provides injury update on Thunder rookie Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said on Tuesday that rookie Jalen Williams is progressing well after undergoing facial surgery last week. Williams suffered a right orbital bone fracture in the season opener after taking an elbow to the face from Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. He looked to be in quite a bit of pain and had significant swelling in his right eye, but managed to walk off on his own power.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy