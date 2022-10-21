Read full article on original website
New poll: Hispanics in Florida back DeSantis over Crist
(The Center Square) – Hispanics in Florida are backing Gov. Ron DeSantis over his Democratic challenger and former Republican governor Charlie Crist, according to a new Telemundo/LX News poll. Among 625 registered Hispanic voters surveyed, 51% said they were likely to vote for DeSantis, 44% for Crist. The majority,...
Kansas Republicans seize on false report about drag show to attack Gov. Laura Kelly
Derek Schmidt, GOP nominee for governor, attacked Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly over a false report that state funding was used for a drag show in Wichita. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Even some GOP voters in Kansas support abortion. But Laura Kelly rarely talks about it.
Ashley All, spokeswoman for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, gives a speech following Kansas voters' decision to protect abortion rights. Tens of thousands of GOP voters made the vote a resounding victory for abortion rights supporters. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector)
Operation Lone Star: More than 100,000 apprehended in Rio Grande Valley alone
(The Center Square) – Texas National Guard soldiers have apprehended or encountered more than 103,000 illegal foreign nationals in the Rio Grande Valley alone since Operation Lone Star launched last year. According to Texas Military Department Task Force East data, these individuals all entered Texas illegally in between ports...
