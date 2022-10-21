Read full article on original website
Nathen Skinner
4d ago
Yeah, I'm sure when a person is doing nothing but getting in trouble over and over who happens to also have a record over a mile long, those fees would add up. I would increase the fees by 200%. If jail time didn't straightened someone out, possibly the cost would. 🤷♂️
Reply
5
Related
You can vote by mail in Tennessee if you are among those more susceptible to COVID-19
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's eligibility to vote by mail still includes people who are more susceptible to COVID-19, their caretakers and their housemates — a specification that emerged during a prolonged 2020 court battle. The eligibility remains on the absentee application and the secretary of state's website, past...
Proponents say amendment to ban slavery in Tennessee Constitution not just symbolically important
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s constitution still allows “slavery and involuntary servitude” as punishment for crime, and advocates for an amendment to “forever prohibit” them without exception say the measure is important both symbolically and practically. “Amendment 3” has the active support of the Johnson City Ministerial Association, a coalition of predominantly Black churches, […]
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
thecentersquare.com
Kentucky lawmakers reject League of Cities revenue plan
(The Center Square) – Any thought that the Kentucky General Assembly might consider legislation in the upcoming session to expand how cities can generate more revenue was shot down by Republican leaders on Tuesday. Representatives from the Kentucky League of Cities presented the group’s 2023 legislative agenda during an...
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
Tennessee GOP leaders vow to ban transgender youth care
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee Republicans on Friday vowed to push for some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the United States at a rally Friday, where hundreds of people cheered in support as LGBTQ rights activists yelled back in protest. The rally comes nearly a month after video surfaced of a doctor at […]
Washington Examiner
Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year
Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
thecentersquare.com
Candidates for Illinois treasurer take different approaches in campaigning
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates vying for the Illinois treasurer have taken different approaches to get their word out ahead of the November election. Democrat Michael Frerichs and Republican Tom Demmer both won their primaries for the chance to represent Illinois as the state's treasurer.
thecentersquare.com
Democrat’s previous employment criticized by Republican in Illinois’ 13th CD race
(The Center Square) – The Republican vying for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District says voters want nothing to do with her opponent's insider politics. The Democrat denies any violation of ethics, despite questions arising from a recent Better Government Association investigation. There is no incumbent in the newly drawn...
thecentersquare.com
Oral arguments on Washington state’s capital gains tax set for Jan. 26
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the state’s contested capital gains income tax at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, according to an email letter from Mary Tracy, case manager for the state’s highest court. The case will be heard in Tumwater due to renovations at the 109-year-old Temple of Justice building on the Capital Campus in Olympia.
thecentersquare.com
Republicans, Democrats spar over cause of decline in education results in VA
(The Center Square) – After a report found a decline in mathematics and reading proficiency among Virginia fourth graders, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the cause of the results. Virginia’s math and reading proficiency among fourth graders is declining at a rapid rate, much faster than the national...
thecentersquare.com
Healey poised to make history in Massachusetts
(The Center Square) – Maura Healey is seeking to become the first openly lesbian governor in the country when voters take to the polls in Massachusetts in two weeks. Healey, a Democrat serving as the state’s attorney general since 2015, will face Republican challenger Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, for the right to become Massachusetts’ new top executive official.
thecentersquare.com
Report gives Georgia prison system poor grades for its compassionate care release program
(The Center Square) — A national advocacy group gave Georgia a failing grade for its compassionate release programs. The Families Against Mandatory Minimums report graded compassionate release programs for incarcerated people struggling with "extraordinary circumstances," including terminal or age-related illnesses. "Georgia's compassionate release programs could use a thorough overhaul,"...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois governor candidates focus on getting out the vote with two weeks left
(The Center Square) – With two weeks before polls close, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue their get-out-the-vote efforts. After an official event Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his campaign’s efforts over the next two weeks are to get people to vote. “So at least on my side of the...
thecentersquare.com
New poll: Hispanics in Florida back DeSantis over Crist
(The Center Square) – Hispanics in Florida are backing Gov. Ron DeSantis over his Democratic challenger and former Republican governor Charlie Crist, according to a new Telemundo/LX News poll. Among 625 registered Hispanic voters surveyed, 51% said they were likely to vote for DeSantis, 44% for Crist. The majority,...
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
wmot.org
Tennessee bucking national trend toward higher early voting turnout
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee bucked a national trend toward higher early voting turnouts during the first three days polls were open. ABC News reports turnout in states currently conducting early voting are well ahead of the last mid-term election held four years ago. But after the first three days of early voting in Tennessee, participation is lagging well behind 2018 levels.
Tennessee AG appeals, seeks to return Lindsey Lowe back to prison
The Tennessee Attorney General is appealing a judge's decision to grant Lindsey Lowe a new trial. The decision comes after Lowe's attorney provided evidence her client did not get a new trial.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois gubernatorial candidates discuss state's cannabis industry
(The Center Square) – As the Nov. 8 election nears, incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP nominee state Sen. Darren Bailey were asked how they would improve the licensing process for those seeking to get into Illinois' adult-use cannabis industry. WGN hosted the two major party candidates for...
thecentersquare.com
Whistle-blower suit against Indiana treasurer Kelly Mitchell dismissed
(The Center Square) — A whistle-blower lawsuit alleging that Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had illegally awarded contracts to political donors and supporters has been dismissed. The complaint, filed by James Holden in 2020, alleged that Mitchell and her staff have illegally steered more than $6 million in payments to...
Comments / 5