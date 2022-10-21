ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 329

tracy abata
4d ago

what a ridiculous story. landlord supposably bought the house for 700$ and was required to pay back taxes. she made one payment in over 5yrs and didn't live there. another woman got the same opportunity to purchase the house as the first woman. so how was this house given to a white woman? she had to do the same thing as Langford clearly she made her payments and the other woman didn't now she wants someone to give her another house. seemingly she never ever lived in the house.

Reply(26)
211
lakaf
4d ago

Absurd, inaccurate title that doesn’t even match the story within. Didn’t pay the bills, abandoned the house, so five years later someone else gets it and four years after that, the person secures the title. First buyer had five years to pay the bill but chose not to, knowing it was due, and didn’t even go to the home - you don’t have the flu for years. Nothing was taken from her.

Reply(2)
118
WWI
4d ago

Idiot provoking writer. Can anyone write a straight, clear, factual news article without bias or getting or personally involved somehow?

Reply(3)
92
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Toddler stabbed by grandmother in Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - A 2-year-old boy has been stabbed by his grandmother inside of a Detroit home, according to the Detroit Police Department. The incident happened in the 5200 block of Chrysler at approximately 1:39 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Cpl. Donakowski said.The 2-year-old was stabbed by his 56-year-old grandmother.He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.Police say the grandmother was taken into custody.There is no additional information at this time.The incident remains under invesitgation.
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Dies In Restroom Stall of Maryland Restaurant That Continues Serving Diners After Her Death

A Maryland restaurant remained open to diners for over two hours last Wednesday while a Black woman’s body laid unconscious in its restroom, Fox 5 DC reported. Craig Winn and his wife, identified as Verna, were wrapping up at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo when the unthinkable occurred to his “soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover” of 40 years, per the news outlet.
LARGO, MD
Black Enterprise

Black Schizophrenic Man Shot 38 Times By Detroit Police, Family Planning to File Lawsuit

A Black Detroit man with schizophrenia was experiencing an episodic crisis when he was reportedly shot 38 times and killed by police on Sunday. Footage from a crisis intervention officer’s body camera shows 20-year-old Porter Burks, who was allegedly holding an 8 inch folding knife with the 3.5 inch blade, roaming in the street near Snowden and Lyndon at approximately 5 a.m, Detroit Free Press reported. His brother, Damondo Anderson, called the police for help and can be heard in the video reporting that Burks slashed his tires.
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them

Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Detroit

White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"

(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Dog reunited with family after being stolen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy