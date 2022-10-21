what a ridiculous story. landlord supposably bought the house for 700$ and was required to pay back taxes. she made one payment in over 5yrs and didn't live there. another woman got the same opportunity to purchase the house as the first woman. so how was this house given to a white woman? she had to do the same thing as Langford clearly she made her payments and the other woman didn't now she wants someone to give her another house. seemingly she never ever lived in the house.
Absurd, inaccurate title that doesn’t even match the story within. Didn’t pay the bills, abandoned the house, so five years later someone else gets it and four years after that, the person secures the title. First buyer had five years to pay the bill but chose not to, knowing it was due, and didn’t even go to the home - you don’t have the flu for years. Nothing was taken from her.
Idiot provoking writer. Can anyone write a straight, clear, factual news article without bias or getting or personally involved somehow?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Comments / 329