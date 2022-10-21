ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil’ David Needs a Job: Jennifer Hudson’s Son Tries to Coax His Mom Into Buying Him $20K Sneakers

Jennifer Hudson told a story about the time she got schooled by her teenage son when she tried to teach him about the value of money. On a recent episode of her new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT-winning actress and singer revealed that she is an active mother. Mama Hud said she plays “basketball, tennis, you name it” and is involved in all the activities with her babies. She also shared that she likes to lean into the perspective of the younger generation of “new people.”
Necole Kane Exits xoNecole to Scale My Happy Flo Brand

Former Celebrity Blogger and Media Mogul, Necole Kane, is stepping down from the helm of her highly successful xoNecole brand to focus on her new wellness brand, My Happy Flo. Kane founded xoNecole.com in 2015 – quickly finding success as a platform rooted in empowerment and lifestyle content for women of color. Through the site, the serial entrepreneur built a community that reached over 4 million women worldwide with daily editorial content and offline experiences with events – ElevateHer, Pajamas & Lipstick, and the xo Happy Hour podcast.
Balenciaga Says It ‘Has No Longer Any Relationship Nor Any Plans’ Going Forward with Ye

As the fallout continues for Ye, a brand he named checked often has decided to drop him. In a simple statement to Women’s Wear Daily, the parent company of Balenciaga has formally detached itself from the Ye business, which has been taking a nosedive recently. After Kering published the results of its third-quarter sales on Thursday, they stated, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” referring to the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kanye West Sues Melbourne ‘College Dropout Burgers’ Joint Owner In Federal Court

Ye has unresolved beef with a burger store owner who dedicated his brand to the rapper and thought of him as his hero. Kanye West filed a federal lawsuit against College Dropout Burgers accusing Australian store-owner Mark Elkhouri of “misleading and deceptive conduct.” Ye claims the Ivanhoe restaurant continues to have food on its menu named after the artist’s 2004 album and says neither his store nor products are approved for use by Ye.
Adidas Cancels Partnership with Ye After CAA Drops Him as a Client and Completed Documentary Shelved

The cancelation of the artist formerly known as Kanye West continues. According to CNBC, after stating recently that their relationship is “under review,” sports company adidas has officially ended its relationship with Ye. This news comes right after the controversial hip-hop recording artist was dropped by the agency managing his career, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), amid an announcement that a forthcoming documentary has been officially shelved.
