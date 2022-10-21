Read full article on original website
Rock Star Lenny Kravitz Teams With Cadillac To Design and Launch Futuristic Electric Vehicle
Lenny Kravitz is bringing the future of the auto industry to life. The rock star and style icon was invited to collaborate with General Motors’ (GM) Cadillac to design and launch the ultra-luxury and futuristic Celestiq EV flagship brand. Early last week, a video on Cadillac’s Twitter showed the...
Blue Ivy’s Got Bank! Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Daughter Bid on $80K Diamond Earrings at Grandmom’s Wearable Art Gala
Ten-year-old Blue Ivy Carter is apparently a little lady in control of her spending power. Blue’s got a lot of green, and at her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson’s annual Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, she placed a bid for an $80,000 pair of earrings. The little lady’s a big spender!
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s Family Mourn Death of His Grandmother
Nipsey Hussle‘s beloved grandmother passed and his family shared the news on social media. According to iHeart, the slain rapper’s grandmother, Margaret Mary Boutté died, and on the Instagram account for the family’s company, The Marathon Clothing, they honored her. Against the backdrop of the Boyz...
Lil’ David Needs a Job: Jennifer Hudson’s Son Tries to Coax His Mom Into Buying Him $20K Sneakers
Jennifer Hudson told a story about the time she got schooled by her teenage son when she tried to teach him about the value of money. On a recent episode of her new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT-winning actress and singer revealed that she is an active mother. Mama Hud said she plays “basketball, tennis, you name it” and is involved in all the activities with her babies. She also shared that she likes to lean into the perspective of the younger generation of “new people.”
Necole Kane Exits xoNecole to Scale My Happy Flo Brand
Former Celebrity Blogger and Media Mogul, Necole Kane, is stepping down from the helm of her highly successful xoNecole brand to focus on her new wellness brand, My Happy Flo. Kane founded xoNecole.com in 2015 – quickly finding success as a platform rooted in empowerment and lifestyle content for women of color. Through the site, the serial entrepreneur built a community that reached over 4 million women worldwide with daily editorial content and offline experiences with events – ElevateHer, Pajamas & Lipstick, and the xo Happy Hour podcast.
Balenciaga Says It ‘Has No Longer Any Relationship Nor Any Plans’ Going Forward with Ye
As the fallout continues for Ye, a brand he named checked often has decided to drop him. In a simple statement to Women’s Wear Daily, the parent company of Balenciaga has formally detached itself from the Ye business, which has been taking a nosedive recently. After Kering published the results of its third-quarter sales on Thursday, they stated, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” referring to the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
Kanye West Sues Melbourne ‘College Dropout Burgers’ Joint Owner In Federal Court
Ye has unresolved beef with a burger store owner who dedicated his brand to the rapper and thought of him as his hero. Kanye West filed a federal lawsuit against College Dropout Burgers accusing Australian store-owner Mark Elkhouri of “misleading and deceptive conduct.” Ye claims the Ivanhoe restaurant continues to have food on its menu named after the artist’s 2004 album and says neither his store nor products are approved for use by Ye.
Adidas Cancels Partnership with Ye After CAA Drops Him as a Client and Completed Documentary Shelved
The cancelation of the artist formerly known as Kanye West continues. According to CNBC, after stating recently that their relationship is “under review,” sports company adidas has officially ended its relationship with Ye. This news comes right after the controversial hip-hop recording artist was dropped by the agency managing his career, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), amid an announcement that a forthcoming documentary has been officially shelved.
Miami Welcomes Pharrell’s 5,000-Square-Foot Billionaire Boys Club Flagship Store
Luxury streetwear and cultural art have found a new home in The Magic City. Pharrell Williams held a grand opening for his Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) at its new location in Wynwood, Miami. On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, the record producer welcomed celebrity friends and fans to the inauguration of the luxury streetwear brand’s flagship store.
‘Learn How to Pitch’: Daymond John Talks to Black Enterprise Ahead of Black Entrepreneurs Day
Daymond John, widely known as the sharp-dressed, well-spoken investor and co-star of ABC‘s four-time Emmy award-winning show Shark Tank is in many respects the face of Black entrepreneurship. Named by President Obama as the Global Ambassador of Entrepreneurship, John is managing a multi-million dollar empire that includes fashion, media,...
Global Ministry Leaders Sarah Jakes Roberts and Her Husband Selling Calabasas Mansion for $9.5M
Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, the daughter of famed pastor T.D. Jakes, and her husband, Touré Roberts, are looking for an eight-figure deal to part ways with their luscious Venetian-style mansion in the San Fernando Valley community of Calabasas. Dirt reported that the global ministry leaders of ONE Church had...
