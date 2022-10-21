Read full article on original website
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Polygon
All the House of the Dragon season 2 news we’ve heard so far
Much like with Game of Thrones, the end of House of the Dragon season 1 has been met with a common refrain: When is season 2? Thankfully, HBO has been a bit more transparent with plans for House of the Dragon season 2 — starting with that there will definitely be one. This is not quite a “You know nothing, Jon Snow” situation.
Polygon
The Dragon Prince’s new season 4 clip is a big ol’ lore dump about the mysteries of Aaravos
After three years, The Dragon Prince is coming back to Netflix. The new season is subtitled “The Mystery of Aaravos,” and in case you don’t remember, Aaravos is the starry elf who spoke to the show’s villain, Viren, via a magical mirror and a tiny creepy worm thing. The next three seasons of the show will dive deeper into his past and what he wants... and that means some long-awaited exposition!
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Polygon
Netflix’s new series from Dark creators sets a deadly riddle on a ghost ship
Netflix is bringing mystery to the high seas with the latest series from the creators of Dark, 1899. The streamer released a new trailer for the series on Monday, which gave us our best description yet of its plot — or at least its mystery. The series’ new trailer...
Polygon
The 8 great ‘psychotic women’ movies
When Kier-la Janisse’s exploitation deep-dive House of Psychotic Women was released in 2012, it almost immediately became a canonical text among horror film obsessives. This was particularly true of women who found solidarity through these provocative, damaged characters and the nature of their experiences. Janisse’s book was exhaustive in research and composition, mapping neurosis among female characters as a global pattern in horror and exploitation pictures. Her objective to tie the scenarios of these films together with memoir created a portrait of the horror film viewer that was distinct, personal, and female, through a lifelong interaction with the genre.
Polygon
Aemond Targaryen is House of the Dragon’s most tragic character and its best villain
A Song of Ice and Fire has never lacked for compelling villains. While the most memorable tend to be the cruel and unrepentant monsters like Joffrey Baratheon or Ramsay Bolton, the ones that make the series special are its ambitious and complex schemers — a broad range that makes up everyone from Littlefinger and Cersei, to Tywin Lannister.
Polygon
Which dragon is Daemon singing to in House of the Dragon episode 10?
War is afoot in House of the Dragon episode 10, but the most important weapon is up in the air: dragons. Daemon is all over this, naturally, but one scene in the season 1 finale might throw off even the most dedicated viewers. As the literal name of the game...
Polygon
You can watch House of the Dragon without HBO in December
HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will come to Blu-ray and DVD soon. Beginning Dec. 20, fans may purchase one of three hard-copy editions to watch the first season of the show. This release marks the first time the series will be available to watch on a platform other than HBO Max.
Polygon
Vinland Saga season 2 trailer shows a world-weary Thorfinn searching for new purpose
A new trailer for the second season of Vinland Saga was released on Monday, unveiling the upcoming season’s long-awaited premiere date of Jan. 9, 2023, and revealing that the new season will be simulcasted outside of Japan on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Set a year after the events of the...
Polygon
The Guardians of the Galaxy are going to kidnap Kevin Bacon for Christmas
Last we saw the remaining Guardians of the Galaxy, they were galavanting around... the galaxy... with Thor Odinson. The events of Thor: Love & Thunder put an end to that (much to Peter Quill’s relief) and now they’re back on their bullshit. Which in this case involves the holiday season.
Polygon
What House of the Dragon’s Dance of the Dragons means for the show’s future
You’ve probably noticed a drastic uptick in the kind of fantasy jargon that House of the Dragon fans like to throw around over the last couple of weeks. From the Greens to the Blacks, to the Dance of the Dragons itself, it can be pretty easy to lose the run of things. Fortunately, all you really need to know at this point is who’s batting for which team.
Polygon
What’s a great horror movie with gnarly practical effects?
In late September, we put out a call for readers looking for specific horror movie recommendations. It’s an offshoot of our Dear Polygon series, where we answer questions and give recs to readers like you. To our delight, hundreds of you responded. This is the fourth and (for now) final entry answering those requests, hand-picking a horror movie to watch just for you. You can catch up with the first entry here, our second one here, and our third one here.
Polygon
New seasons of Doctor Who to stream on Disney Plus in 2023
Right on the heels of a huge Doctor Who reveal — tl;dr: David Tennant will reprise the role of the Doctor as the 14th Doctor for three specials, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the 15th Doctor — comes another big bit of news: New seasons of Doctor Who will now exclusively be available on Disney Plus outside of the U.K. and Ireland.
Polygon
You can watch 5 of the best horror movies ever made for free right now
There are more great horror movies than you could possibly have the time to watch, and more streaming services than you could possibly subscribe to. So what do you do when you want a spooky movie this Halloween season? Why, just watch one for free!. Five of the best horror...
Polygon
In Night Eaters, Turning Red’s generational tension meets giant, bloody orifice demons
Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda’s fantasy series Monstress is a stunning project. Full of elaborate world-building and mythology, and packed with lushly illustrated intrigue and violence, it’s instantly memorable from the first installment. But seven years and seven complex, winding books into the story, it can be a daunting undertaking. Liu and Takeda’s new project together, The Night Eaters, may be a more accessible way into the enjoyably nightmarish work they do together.
Polygon
How Bayonetta the witch cast a spell on LGBTQ+ fans
When Bayonetta is first introduced, the tall, slender woman is wearing a habit, the traditional conservative wear of a nun. But within minutes this outfit is ripped off her body as she moans, and a toe-tapping, sped-up electronic remix of “Fly Me to the Moon” plays. It turns out she’s a witch whose signature outfit includes a tight latex bodysuit and cat-eye glasses that make her look like the world’s hottest librarian. When she punches and kicks, she contorts her body into impossible positions, like the splits, before she spins her legs around like a helicopter, firing bullets from guns embedded into her high heels. When she’s done, she’ll top it all off by blowing a kiss (if we’re lucky).
Polygon
James Gunn takes over all DC movies
Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will be co-chairs and co-CEOs of Warner Bros.’ new DC Studios, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. DC Studios is a new Warner Bros. department replacing DC Films, and will oversee all DC Universe projects within film, TV, and animation.
Laughter as Mom and Dad Dress Up As Famous Dead Parents for Halloween
The family reference famous deaths from Batman, Harry Potter and Star Wars.
