Polygon

All the House of the Dragon season 2 news we’ve heard so far

Much like with Game of Thrones, the end of House of the Dragon season 1 has been met with a common refrain: When is season 2? Thankfully, HBO has been a bit more transparent with plans for House of the Dragon season 2 — starting with that there will definitely be one. This is not quite a “You know nothing, Jon Snow” situation.
Polygon

The Dragon Prince’s new season 4 clip is a big ol’ lore dump about the mysteries of Aaravos

After three years, The Dragon Prince is coming back to Netflix. The new season is subtitled “The Mystery of Aaravos,” and in case you don’t remember, Aaravos is the starry elf who spoke to the show’s villain, Viren, via a magical mirror and a tiny creepy worm thing. The next three seasons of the show will dive deeper into his past and what he wants... and that means some long-awaited exposition!
Polygon

The 8 great ‘psychotic women’ movies

When Kier-la Janisse’s exploitation deep-dive House of Psychotic Women was released in 2012, it almost immediately became a canonical text among horror film obsessives. This was particularly true of women who found solidarity through these provocative, damaged characters and the nature of their experiences. Janisse’s book was exhaustive in research and composition, mapping neurosis among female characters as a global pattern in horror and exploitation pictures. Her objective to tie the scenarios of these films together with memoir created a portrait of the horror film viewer that was distinct, personal, and female, through a lifelong interaction with the genre.
Polygon

Aemond Targaryen is House of the Dragon’s most tragic character and its best villain

A Song of Ice and Fire has never lacked for compelling villains. While the most memorable tend to be the cruel and unrepentant monsters like Joffrey Baratheon or Ramsay Bolton, the ones that make the series special are its ambitious and complex schemers — a broad range that makes up everyone from Littlefinger and Cersei, to Tywin Lannister.
Polygon

Which dragon is Daemon singing to in House of the Dragon episode 10?

War is afoot in House of the Dragon episode 10, but the most important weapon is up in the air: dragons. Daemon is all over this, naturally, but one scene in the season 1 finale might throw off even the most dedicated viewers. As the literal name of the game...
Polygon

You can watch House of the Dragon without HBO in December

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will come to Blu-ray and DVD soon. Beginning Dec. 20, fans may purchase one of three hard-copy editions to watch the first season of the show. This release marks the first time the series will be available to watch on a platform other than HBO Max.
Polygon

The Guardians of the Galaxy are going to kidnap Kevin Bacon for Christmas

Last we saw the remaining Guardians of the Galaxy, they were galavanting around... the galaxy... with Thor Odinson. The events of Thor: Love & Thunder put an end to that (much to Peter Quill’s relief) and now they’re back on their bullshit. Which in this case involves the holiday season.
Polygon

What House of the Dragon’s Dance of the Dragons means for the show’s future

You’ve probably noticed a drastic uptick in the kind of fantasy jargon that House of the Dragon fans like to throw around over the last couple of weeks. From the Greens to the Blacks, to the Dance of the Dragons itself, it can be pretty easy to lose the run of things. Fortunately, all you really need to know at this point is who’s batting for which team.
Polygon

What’s a great horror movie with gnarly practical effects?

In late September, we put out a call for readers looking for specific horror movie recommendations. It’s an offshoot of our Dear Polygon series, where we answer questions and give recs to readers like you. To our delight, hundreds of you responded. This is the fourth and (for now) final entry answering those requests, hand-picking a horror movie to watch just for you. You can catch up with the first entry here, our second one here, and our third one here.
Polygon

New seasons of Doctor Who to stream on Disney Plus in 2023

Right on the heels of a huge Doctor Who reveal — tl;dr: David Tennant will reprise the role of the Doctor as the 14th Doctor for three specials, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the 15th Doctor — comes another big bit of news: New seasons of Doctor Who will now exclusively be available on Disney Plus outside of the U.K. and Ireland.
Polygon

In Night Eaters, Turning Red’s generational tension meets giant, bloody orifice demons

Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda’s fantasy series Monstress is a stunning project. Full of elaborate world-building and mythology, and packed with lushly illustrated intrigue and violence, it’s instantly memorable from the first installment. But seven years and seven complex, winding books into the story, it can be a daunting undertaking. Liu and Takeda’s new project together, The Night Eaters, may be a more accessible way into the enjoyably nightmarish work they do together.
Polygon

How Bayonetta the witch cast a spell on LGBTQ+ fans

When Bayonetta is first introduced, the tall, slender woman is wearing a habit, the traditional conservative wear of a nun. But within minutes this outfit is ripped off her body as she moans, and a toe-tapping, sped-up electronic remix of “Fly Me to the Moon” plays. It turns out she’s a witch whose signature outfit includes a tight latex bodysuit and cat-eye glasses that make her look like the world’s hottest librarian. When she punches and kicks, she contorts her body into impossible positions, like the splits, before she spins her legs around like a helicopter, firing bullets from guns embedded into her high heels. When she’s done, she’ll top it all off by blowing a kiss (if we’re lucky).
Polygon

James Gunn takes over all DC movies

Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will be co-chairs and co-CEOs of Warner Bros.’ new DC Studios, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. DC Studios is a new Warner Bros. department replacing DC Films, and will oversee all DC Universe projects within film, TV, and animation.

