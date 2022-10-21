ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

General Lee's Shadow
4d ago

The church has nothing to do with the building. No one has been evicted. When you are late and or don't pay your rent, you get a late notice up an eviction notice. No one behind the critter lived in the apartments as they are of his campaign and GOP. Instead of volunteering to pay their rent, how about Herschel Walker paying his child support? GA deserves better.

Michelle Fraser
3d ago

Went to vote last week...Democrats out in full force...waited in line for hours...more and more Democrats continued to show up and wait. common sense will prevail over the new Taliban regime and their Sharia law. I'm not a Democrat but I would never vote republican EVER!!

ROBERT ANDERSON
3d ago

keep making him look stupid he want answer any of the questions because he know that he is lying and the people were evicted why they aren't there saying that they got evicted.

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records

ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
robertsnapspot.com

Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!

Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
AOL Corp

In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home

JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Melt Yard opening soon

By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
Black Enterprise

Morehouse College Graduate Told Steve Harvey He’d Help Make Him A Billion Dollars

Thabiti Stephens is keeping good on a promise that he made to Steve Harvey. Stephens currently oversees international business as chief strategy officer for Steve Harvey Global. After joining the brand in 2015, he swiftly went from chief of staff in 2017 to international business development director in 2019. His rise in rank is just one of the many tremendous wins on his resume, including acquiring the rights to Family Feud South Africa and Ghana.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
