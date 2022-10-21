This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit . Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:

"From traditional chips, guac, cheese, and fixings to out-of-the-box offerings featuring seafood, pulled pork, or infused sauces, you can find something to sate your appetite and send you straight into nacho nirvana on our list."

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best nachos in the state?

Juan's Flying Burrito

Juan's Flying Burrito in New Orleans puts a Crescent City twist on the nachos you know and love, topping the crunchy chips with add-ons like sour cream, salsa, beans and jalapeños in the Super Nachos Grande, the jerk chicken, avocado and pineapple salsa in the Jerked Nachos, or the smoked bacon, pulled pork, pineapple salsa and jalapeños in the Hawaii-inspired Kamehameha.

Juan's Flying Burrito has several locations around New Orleans. Find your nearest spot at the website.

Here's what Mashed had to say about Louisiana's best nachos:

"Eater New Orleans notes that Juan's Flying Burrito cleverly puts a spin on traditional Mexican food, injecting a bit of the bayou into south-of-the-border faves. The mix certainly pays off, with glowing Tripadvisor reviews that cite Juan's Flying Burrito as having the 'best nachos ever.'

The secret is in the amazing variety of different ingredients, including grilled vegetables, fresh fruit, creamy avocado, and tons of cheeses. Try the Kamehameha Nachos for a porky, tropical treat."

