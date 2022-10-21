ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
South Bend Tribune

High school basketball: 10 South Bend area girls teams to watch this season

For the first time since 2007 South Bend crowned a girls basketball champion when South Bend Washington cut down the nets behind a historic 93-35 victory over Silver Creek in the 3A state championship. The Panthers will once again be one of the area's top programs this winter, only they will have to prove it in 4A after moving up a class due to the success factor. ...
