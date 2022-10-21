ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10/21 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

 4 days ago

4A Sectional 19
East Noble 46 Angola 22
South Side 20 Leo 26
New Haven 14 DeKalb 17
Columbia City 41 Wayne 36

4A Sectional 20
Mississinewa 41 Marion 17
Huntington North 47 Muncie Central 21
Kokomo 70 Frankfort 6
Western 44 Jay County 0

4A Sectional 18
Wawasee 14 Logansport 35
Northridge 33 S.B. Riley 12
NorthWood 48 S.B. Washington 14
S.B. St. Joseph 47 Plymouth 14

3A Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian 14 West Noble 26
Lakeland 28 Knox 65
S.B. Clay 0 Jimtown 55
Fairfield 7 John Glenn 24

3A Sectional 27
Norwell 44 Heritage 0
Concordia 27 Woodlan 22
Yorktown 10 Delta 7
Bellmont 14 Garrett 38

3A Sectional 28
Chatard 47 Northwestern 19
Hamilton Heights 51 Maconaquah 18
Guerin Catholic 24 Oak Hill 21
Tippecanoe Valley 50 Peru 0

2A Sectional 35
Prairie Heights 0 Bishop Luers 48
Churubusco 41 Central Noble 0
Eastside 49 Wabash 6
Manchester 36 Whitko 6

2A Sectional 36
Eastbrook 49 Frankton 28
Elwood 8 Alexandria 48
Bluffton 42 Blackford 14
Tipton 21 Eastern 20

1A Sectional 44
Fremont 0 South Adams 64
Adams Central 56 Southwood 14
North Miami 23 Madison-Grant 41
Northfield 44 Southern Wells 0

Ohio High School Football
Antwerp 39 Edgerton 0

