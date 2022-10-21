Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Woman handcuffed on American Airlines flight after shouting ‘We’re all going to die’
An American Airlines plane was forced to divert so that a woman could be arrested after allegedly yelling “We’re all going to die!” and trying to “rush” toward other passengers.The AA flight had left Miami for Los Angeles but had to divert to El Paso International Airport in Texas – where the woman was taken into police custody – on Tuesday (27 September).Witnesses said the woman stood at the front of the plane’s aisle shouting at passengers that they were “all going to die” and that they should “repent” as “redemption is coming”.Daniel Leon-Davis was a passenger on the plane....
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
AOL Corp
Woman shot dead in her car on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a woman was shot in a car. Officers were dispatched to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson
Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Desperate search as private plane vanishes carrying millionaire Rainer Schaller & family while flying near Costa Rica
A DESPERATE search is underway after a private jet with a German millionaire and his family on board vanished off the coast of Costa Rica. McFit founder Rainer Schaller, 53, was reportedly on route from Mexico to Limón with his girlfriend, Christiane Schikorsky, and their kids Aaron and Finja on Friday night when their plane disappeared.
Boy, 12, among six killed after night of shootings in the US leaves ten injured including four teenagers
SIX people including a 12-year-old boy have been shot dead after a night of gun violence in the US. Ten others, including several teenagers, were also injured by gunfire on Friday night in cities across the nation, including New Orleans, Chicago, and Houston. A 12-year-old-boy died on Friday night after...
What is the busiest airport in the US? Expect the biggest crowds at these destinations.
The busiest airport in the U.S. is Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport with over 100 million passengers travel through it in 2019.
Corvette Controversies, More Thieves Jumping From Bridges, And A Weird Wreck
There's a lot going on this week in the automotive world. This week on the Motorious Podcast, we discuss a triple murder with Corvette Concepts at the middle of it all, another car thief jumps off a bridge, and a deadly C7 Corvette crash. We also talk about a bizarre Jaguar crash, reveal our inventory picks, and more. Comment below what you think about the safety of manual cars so we can discuss the topic next week. Watch here:
Washington Examiner
Nightmare before Halloween: LAX passenger caught with candy bags packed with fentanyl
Law enforcement in Southern California made a startling discovery this week when airport security officers opened bags of popular Halloween candy belonging to a passenger at Los Angeles International Airport, only to find hoards of fentanyl hidden inside. With just days until millions of children and teenagers go door to...
AOL Corp
Police: 3 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say three people are dead, including the shooter, after a shooting at a high school Monday morning. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included a woman, a teenage girl and the shooter, described as a man about 20 years old.
6 feared dead in small plane crash off Costa Rica
Six people, including the German businessman behind Gold's Gym, are feared dead after a small plane crashed into the Caribbean off the Costa Rican coast
generalaviationnews.com
At 87, Ed Cervantes supports GA one airplane at a time
“Sure we’ll do your annual,” the friendly shop owner tells me over the phone and his voice sounds suspiciously cheerful. “We’ll need 40 hours.”. Wait, so at $125 an hour, that will be $5,000 for an annual? Yup, and that’s just for starters, as any unexpected squawk will be extra.
AOL Corp
East Sacramento homicide victim identified. Charles Starzynski, 70, led Capital Public Radio
The man shot and killed during a daylight robbery Thursday in East Sacramento was a former program director at Capital Public Radio. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Charles Starzynski. Starzynski helmed Sacramento public radio stations KXPR-FM and KXJZ-FM at Sacramento State for nearly 20 years from 1979 to 1998. He was 70 years old.
