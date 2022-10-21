ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Cattle Get Loose in Kentucky Park, Two Bulls Square Off: VIDEO

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKtUi_0ii7U7LB00

It was a wild scene in Kentucky recently as a group of cattle was found wandering loose in a local park. Those visiting Cherokee Park near Dog Hill in Louisville Kentucky were no doubt eager to enjoy the great outdoors. However, some had no clue exactly how unique the experience would end up being as they entered the popular area. People witnessing the wild moment even got a glimpse of a cow’s nature, too. This comes as two bulls within the group of cattle start to have issues. Squaring off while officials begin attempting to reign in the wayward herd.

“It was 10 o’clock, and my dog and I were talking up the hill toward Dog Hill,” one bystander, Rick Bozich relates.

“I looked up, and there were 10 cows walking toward me,” Bozich adds. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Keeping Track Of Wayward Cattle Found Wandering In Louisville Kentucky Park

The posts began to appear Friday morning when park visitors noticed an unusual site where as many as 10 cows were found wandering around the area. Officials believe the animals had wandered away from a crashed truck earlier in the morning.

Rick Bozich later posted the events on his Twitter page, sharing the unusual park visitors with his followers on the social media platform.

“Cattle roundup at Cherokee Park?” Bozich jokingly inquires in the Friday morning tweet.

“They declined to join me and The Queen for our 3.1 miles,” Bozich quips.

Another Twitter post shows two bulls as they are squaring off as they wander the area.

“Now we have 2 bulls squaring off on Dog Hill at Cherokee Park,” Bozich says in the follow-up tweet.

Officers Track Down Nearly A Dozen Cows Loose In Kentucky Park

According to a report from a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, officers were called to the Kentucky Park around 9 a.m. Friday morning (October 21). Officials note that they found as many as 10 cows on the loose wandering around the Dog Hill area of Louisville’s Cherokee Park.

The statements released by the officials note that the cattle escaped after the truck carrying the animals collided with another vehicle. The driver was in the process of offloading the cattle onto another truck when the animals wandered away.

No cows have been harmed in the effort to contain the wandering cattle, officials note. However, one area council member, Cassie Chambers Armstrong has requested that people stay away from the park while the cows continue to roam. The cars and people around the animals are making them nervous and harder to contain.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pizza Marketplace

Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville

It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Custom Mansion In Glenview Is Uniquely Modern

This one-of-a-kind, uniquely designed 5-bedroom home is located on 5.5 acres in Glenview. The well-thought out design of this home begins with the picturesque drive-way lined with trees. As you enter the home, you’ll notice the large, custom glass double doors. The modern, open design of this house makes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
NBC News

Cows corralled after escaping semi-truck crash in Kentucky

Nearly a dozen cows escaped into a Louisville, Kentucky, park after a semi-truck hauling the livestock was involved in a crash. Officials were able to use fencing to wrangle most of them back into the truck while police deployed a helicopter to help locate four other cows hiding in nearby woods.Oct. 22, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

575K+
Followers
64K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy