ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindenwood, IL

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

AHS Homecoming Parade is this afternoon

The Alton High School Homecoming Parade steps off from Alton Middle School around 5:45pm. Clubs will begin gathering there to decorate their floats by 4:30pm with the goal of arriving at Public School Stadium around 6:15pm. The game kicks off at 7pm. That is when the Homecoming Court will be...
ALTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
ELGIN, IL
recordpatriot.com

Witches come to Grafton Saturday

GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.
GRAFTON, IL
ehstigertimesonline.com

Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville

The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Haunted House Turns Your Nightmares into Reality

Would you like to be scared to death this Halloween? We found the perfect place. Halloween is obviously one of the best times of the year, I mean the holiday is completely focused on wearing fun costumes and getting candy handed to you. There is that other part though... the...
ROCKFORD, IL
recordpatriot.com

Edwardsville under boil order until further notice

A boil order for Edwardsville was issued Friday after a brief power outage at a nearby water treatment plant. The affected areas include properties using city water services west of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, the nearby apartment complexes Parc at 720 and Reserve, as well as properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy