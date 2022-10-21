Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville 'Que & Brew To Host Barbecue Contest, Craft Beers, And Live Music This Weekend
EDWARDSVILLE - Sugarfire 618, St. Louis BBQ Society, and Global Brew Tap House Edwardsville are coming together to host the inaugural 'Que & Brew Festival.'. The event will run this weekend from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Edwardsville City Park located at 101 S Buchanan St.
Belleville Humane Society hosts Howloween Pet Parade Sunday afternoon
A tail-wagging good time is expected Sunday in downtown Belleville.
Donation box stolen ahead of Howl’oween Pet Parade fundraiser
A tail-wagging good time in downtown Belleville was marred by an unfortunate act of petty theft as the Belleville Area Humane Society put on its annual Howl'oween Pet Parade and pre-party.
advantagenews.com
AHS Homecoming Parade is this afternoon
The Alton High School Homecoming Parade steps off from Alton Middle School around 5:45pm. Clubs will begin gathering there to decorate their floats by 4:30pm with the goal of arriving at Public School Stadium around 6:15pm. The game kicks off at 7pm. That is when the Homecoming Court will be...
A medical drama and the St. Louis ‘Exorcist’ connection
ST. LOUIS – The horror classic “The Exorcist” was based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name. But few people are aware of the true origin of the story. A real case inspired the tale of a child possessed by a demon. A...
fox32chicago.com
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
recordpatriot.com
Witches come to Grafton Saturday
GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.
Former Cardinals player's restaurant is coming to Ballpark Village in 2023
ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village on Thursday announced that Koibito Poké will open its second St. Louis location in the shopping and entertainment district in early 2023. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based poké restaurant chain was co-founded by former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Todd Stottlemyre, who played for the team from 1996 to 1998. He's the chain's CEO.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Illinois
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
ehstigertimesonline.com
Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville
The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
VIDEO: Illinois Drive-In Sets Record for Most Dogs at Movie Screening
The Litchfield Skyview Drive-In Theatre welcomed 199 dogs this weekend
‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert visit Edwards Apple Orchard
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard hosted a visit by actress Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on TV’s “Little House on the Prairie.” “I love apples, and being able to pick our own was a highlight for me, and our team. This season we had the opportunity […]
Illinois Haunted House Turns Your Nightmares into Reality
Would you like to be scared to death this Halloween? We found the perfect place. Halloween is obviously one of the best times of the year, I mean the holiday is completely focused on wearing fun costumes and getting candy handed to you. There is that other part though... the...
recordpatriot.com
Edwardsville under boil order until further notice
A boil order for Edwardsville was issued Friday after a brief power outage at a nearby water treatment plant. The affected areas include properties using city water services west of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, the nearby apartment complexes Parc at 720 and Reserve, as well as properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
KSDK
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
Massive fire broke out at Windermere Place for the second time in one day
A massive fire broke out at Windermere Place on Thursday.
WIFR
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
