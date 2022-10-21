ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

kinyradio.com

State Troopers searching for Soldotna man, considered armed and dangerous

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The search is ongoing for a Soldotna man who state troopers said was seen leaving the property of a house that was fully engulfed in flames. On Saturday at 11:58 pm, state troopers received a report of a residence on Lourdes Avenue off Funny River Road in Soldotna fully ingulfed in flames.
SOLDOTNA, AK
kdll.org

Waste to wood: Plastic recycling program plans expansion to Soldotna

Since this summer, the Kenai Peninsula has had a new way to recycle its plastics. Engineer Patrick Simpson collects used plastics from Seward, Soldotna and Homer to keep them out of the ocean — and to turn them into recycled lumber. The plastic is collected and stored in large...
SEWARD, AK
radiokenai.com

Peninsula Teams Face Statewide Field In Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament

A full Friday of pool play and a Saturday of bracket play at the Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament produced positive results for Kenai, SoHi and Nikiski in the final, statewide volleyball tournament before the upcoming conference tournaments for high school volleyball. The Dimond Lynx win the 2022 Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament with...
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Kenai Vocational Teacher Named Teacher of the Year

Kenai Central High School vocational education instructor Barry Hartman was named the Alaska CTE Teacher of the Year for his outstanding work in Career and Technical education. Hartman teaches a variety of CTE classes at Kenai Central High School including Welding, Construction and CAD/CAM. Hartman was recognized at the ACTE...
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Funds Appropriated For The Kenai Bluff Stabilization Project

The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance Wednesday night increasing the estimated appropriations for the Kenai Bluff Erosion Capital Project Fund. These funds are to be used for the Kenai Bluff Stabilization Project. Kenai City Manager Paul Osrtander explained;. “This ordinance appropriates $6.5 million that was included in the state’s...
KENAI, AK

