As ADL urges Adidas to dump Kanye West, rapper brags he can say ‘antisemitic s*** and they cannot drop me’

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Group combating anti-Semitism calls on Adidas to sever ties with Kanye West
Kanye West’s repeated tirades against the Jewish people have revealed him as an anti-Semite that should be dropped as a business partner, according to a letter written to sporting goods and apparel giant Adidas by The International Legal Forum (ILF). The ILF, comprised of over 4,000 lawyers and activists,...
Kim Kardashian condemns Jew-hatred following Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks
Kim Kardashian said she stands with the Jewish community, in a tweet that appears to be a response to numerous recent antisemitic remarks made by her ex-husband Kanye West. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the reality star tweeted to her 73 million followers. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful retoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
Adidas drops Kanye West over ‘unacceptable, hateful’ anti-Semitic statements
German sporting goods giant Adidas announced on Tuesday that it is severing ties with Ye, birth name Kanye West, following a series of anti-Semitic and offensive statements by the American rapper, producer and fashion designer. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments...
Kanye West documentary scrapped in anti-Semitic remark fallout
The film and television studio MRC announced Tuesday that it will halt plans to distribute its recently completed Kanye West-themed documentary, as the fallout from the musician’s series of anti-Semitic comments continues. Affirming that it “cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC noted how Ye (the new...
Kanye West’s net worth plummets after Adidas cancels partnership for anti-Semitic comments
Kanye West’s net worth dropped from $2 billion to $400 million after Adidas ended its “Yeezy” brand partnership with the rapper on Tuesday, according to a report from Forbes. Earlier this month, West—who now goes by “Ye”— bragged that “Adidas cannot drop me” in a podcast interview....
Adidas breaks ties with Kanye West amid mounting pressure over his antisemitic comments
(JTA) — The athletic wear company Adidas is ending its relationship with Kanye West, days after the rapper boasted that he could “literally say antisemitic s— and they cannot drop me.”. The brand had faced growing criticism of its continued relationship with West, who is known as...
Jessica Seinfeld’s Instagram post about Kanye West’s antisemitism goes viral among celebrities and influencers
(JTA) — As images of the banner held above Interstate 405 in Los Angeles claiming “Kanye is right about the Jews” ricocheted around the internet this weekend, Jessica Seinfeld decided to take a stand. A cookbook author and wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Seinfeld posted a simple...
