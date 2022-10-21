As ADL urges Adidas to dump Kanye West, rapper brags he can say ‘antisemitic s*** and they cannot drop me’

Kim Kardashian said she stands with the Jewish community, in a tweet that appears to be a response to numerous recent antisemitic remarks made by her ex-husband Kanye West. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the reality star tweeted to her 73 million followers. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful retoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

1 DAY AGO