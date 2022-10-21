Stimulus Checks: These Folks on Social Media Are Ticked They Aren’t Getting a Payment

With around 10 million Americans reportedly still eligible to receive COVID-19 stimulus checks, some people are turning to social media to get out their frustration over not receiving the money.

According to CNBC, those with little to no income, who are not required to pay taxes, may complete a simplified tax return to receive stimulus checks. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) confirmed this information. Those who meet the criteria much fill out and submit applications by November 15th.

The media outlet further revealed that stimulus checks may total up to $1,400 per person for those who have adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 or less as single filers. Those who are joint filers need to have $160,000 or less. Families may also receive $1,400 per dependent regardless of the dependent’s age.

However, the GAO also stated that those within certain groups may face difficulty receiving stimulus checks. These are those who have never filed a tax return or are filing a tax return for the first time. Those who are from mixed immigrant status families, without a bank account, limited or have no internet, or experiencing homelessness may struggle with getting the money.

Regardless of their situations, some non-qualifying Americans are voicing their frustration on social media. “Did anyone else never get a stimulus check?” One person tweeted. Others quickly responded with mainly yes answers.

Another person stated, “Everyday I wake up and still no stimulus check” with a clip from Doctor Strange. “I didn’t get a stimulus check? WTF?” a fellow American added.

More Than Three Million Americans Sign Petition For the U.S. Government to Send $2,000 Stimulus Checks Per Month

Meanwhile, a petition seeking to award $2,000 per month in stimulus checks has scored more than three million signatures.

The petition organizer, Stephanie Bonin, revealed that she was an owner of a restaurant in Denver. She was forced to shut down the establishment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We need immediate checks and recurring payments,” Bonin wrote. “So that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy.”

Bonin called on congress to support families with $2,000 stimulus checks for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids during the duration of the health crisis. “Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table.”

In an update, Bonin stated that the country is still deeply struggling as the pandemic continues. “The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans,” she explained. “The true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent, and child care.”

She also pointed out the stimulus checks need to be targeted to those who are still struggling. “It took nine months for Congress to send a second stimulus check and just moments to spend it.”