ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio GOP candidate defends ‘Jew you down’ comment by saying Jews have ‘solid money principles’

By Andrew Lapin
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 38

Whatever
3d ago

For someone who is supposed to be representing the public in the legislature to be using racial or ethnic stereotypes shows their true roots! She is definitely a hard core right wing extremist that is dedicated to MAGA MAGGOTS AND TRUMPuppets. Anyone who votes for this but🕳️ should move to RUSSIA AND TAKE HER WITH YOU!👊👊👊

Reply(3)
15
Keith Lavoie
4d ago

if you believe that the GOP said that in jest. you also believe 45s check is in the mail 😉 😀

Reply
12
Matt Wilson
4d ago

Totally rediculous. slang for a tough deal negotiator. A career politician or air head activist would never understand the concept.

Reply
4
Related
WOUB

Abortion plays a significant role in Ohio’s governor’s race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Just a little more than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and a strict six-week ban went into effect, Democrats called for abortion to be legal in Ohio in a rally at the Statehouse. Democratic gubernatorial candidate...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll

The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again […]
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

"Ohio has a particular appetite for Christian Nationalism," group says

Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where they are warning about, and telling people of faith to confront, what they consider to be the dangers of something called Christian Nationalism and its influence on US politics. Christian Nationalism is the...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Whaley Moves Forward With Gubernatorial Debates, Despite DeWine Absence

Democratic Ohio governor candidate Nan Whaley sat down last Wednesday with NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall. It was a wide-ranging and substantive interview about Whaley’s political stances and plans for office should she win the election. But it was clearly frustrating for them both because of who wasn’t there.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

DeWine voters crossing the aisle in Senate race

OHIO — While election season can appear polarizing for many Ohioans, results from a recent poll including both the race for Ohio governor and Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, showed there are many voters who said they plan to vote for both Mike DeWine and Tim Ryan. According to...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Two more polls suggest tight U.S. Senate race, strong lead for Gov. DeWine

Two new polls of Ohio voters reiterate what many previous surveys have suggested. The race for U.S. Senate is neck and neck, while Gov. Mike DeWine holds a commanding lead in his reelection bid. Marist pollsters spoke with 1,240 Ohioans last week over the phone, via text or online. The margin of error for the […] The post Two more polls suggest tight U.S. Senate race, strong lead for Gov. DeWine appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith.  LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus sues judge for inaction on gun law case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus has sued a judge for failing to make rulings in the city’s lawsuit against Ohio concerning a 2019 law expanding self-defense. In the lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Monday, the city accuses Judge Stephen L. McIntosh of not issuing rulings on multiple motions in Columbus’ […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1049 The Edge

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial

No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy