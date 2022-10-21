ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 Men’s Golf preview: East Lake Cup

Format: 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, Match Play on Tuesday and Wednesday. Where: East Lake Golf Club (Atlanta, Ga.) Television: Golf Channel will provide live coverage on all three days (2-5 p.m. CT) About the East Lake Cup: The eighth annual East Lake Cup features the four semifinalists...
No. 1 Volleyball sweeps West Virginia

The Longhorns (15-1, 7-1) tied their season-high with a .380 hitting percentage and had a season-best 14 total blocks. Texas also held West Virginia to just an 0.52 hitting percentage, the best by Texas this season. This was the fourth-straight match for the Longhorns to have double-digit blocks, led by...
Westlake Continues Playoff Streak, Obliterates Austin High

Talk about running up the score. The Westlake Chaparrals secured their 36th consecutive playoff appearance and 48th straight win with a blowout 70-0 triumph over Austin High on Friday at Chaparral Stadium. Around 45 seconds into the game, junior running back Jack Kayser scored on a 44-yard run. Westlake didn’t...
The Next Dean of the Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin

Claudia F. Lucchinetti has been named senior vice president for medical affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and dean of the Dell Medical School, effective December 1. She will hold the Frank and Charmaine Denius Distinguished Dean’s Chair in Medical Leadership. “It’s an honor and an incredible...
Bulldogs brawl it out as Iola takes on Bartlett

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs achieved their first win this season, with 30 points being scored in the first half of their game ahead of a 38-8 win against Bartlett. A little over 6 minutes into the first quarter, Iola’s Brian Crosby broke through Bartlett’s tough defense, earning the first touchdown of the game with a solid 6-0 score.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs

Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
KISS Played A Secret Show For Less Than 100 People Last Night

I can't imagine how much this show must've cost, but Kiss played a private concert for less than 100 people last night. According to writer Michael Cavacini on his website, the show was held in downtown Austin, TX for the multi-national tobacco corporation Philip Morris International Inc. You can watch it in full here. You can also check out a little of the show below, which looks like it was one hell of a party.
Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points with three days until early voting starts for the election, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
