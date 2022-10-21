Read full article on original website
Former College Basketball Player, Longtime Coach Dead At 70
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a former player and longtime coach this week. Jim Bolla, who his college basketball at Pitt, passed away this week, the school said in a statement. He was 70 years old. "Four-time letterwinner and starting center on Pitt's 1974 Elite Eight...
Former Tiger Earl Barron the latest to join coaching ranks
Barron scored over 1,000 points in his career at Memphis and won an NBA title with the Miami Heat.
extrainningsoftball.com
Analyzing the Big 10 Softball Offseason Coaching Moves
Carol Hutchins‘ retirement as Michigan’s head coach marked an end of an era in college softball and in the state of Michigan. Hutchins spent nearly four decades as the Wolverines’ head coach and retired as the winningest head coach in NCAA softball history. That late-summer development catapulted...
extrainningsoftball.com
The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… The Power of Being Present
Extra Inning Softball has partnered with former DI softball coach Julie Jones (Akron, Cleveland State) and current Mental Performance and Mindset Coach to help give athletes, coaches and others in the softball world the “Mental Edge.”. Julie spent 26 years leading Division I softball programs with her mission being...
Which Arkansas basketball player was named preseason All-American?
It’s Nick Smith Jr. Pardon the click-baity title, but if you read the accompanying excerpt of looked at the picture, you knew the answer to the question posed in the headline. Smith, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from North Little Rock was the No. 3 recruit in his Class of 2022. A couple of days after being named first-team All-SEC in the preseason by the league’s assembled media, Smith earned CBS Sports’ second-team All-American status. Smith is one of six players in the class who chose to sign with Arkansas. All six were ranked inside the top 100. Three of them – Smith, guard...
Hey Greg Sankey, keep your hands off the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Expanding the NCAA Tournament beyond its current 68-team field would make a mockery of college basketball’s regular season.
Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith 'available' to play at Southern Miss
Heading into its nationally televised showdown at old rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), head coach Michael Desormeaux told reporters during his press conference Monday.
extrainningsoftball.com
Event Recap: PGF Show Me The Money Crowns 14U, 16U and 18U Champions in Florida (Oct. 23, 2022)
The PGF Show Me The Money Tournament in Florida this weekend featured many top 18U, 16U and 14U club teams in Florida:. LADY DUKES-BETSA/HEBERT/LAMAR CLAIMED THE 18U TITLE. 2024 LF Alicia Marzouca went 2 for 3 and threw out two runners at home plate as Lady Dukes National-Betsa/Hebert/Lamar defeated Clearwater Lady Bombers Gold-Mason, 4-0, to capture the 18U title at the PGF Show Me The Money on Sunday at UCF Sports Complex In Florida.
extrainningsoftball.com
The Last Inning (Oct. 21, 2022): Spotlighting Kansas-Committed Bailey Amezcua, Ray Seymour Invitational, Big Upset, Verbals, ‘Hey Mariah’ & Namor
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
Vote for the Week 9 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week
You can send submissions for athlete of the week, statistics, story ideas and results to 864Huddle@gannett.com. The stats provided below are based on submissions from coaches and statisticians to jdmiller@gannett.com and 864Huddle. There were some eye-popping performances through Week 9 and it's time to vote for the Anderson Independent-Mail football...
Fast Break Points: Thoughts from the Husker hoops exhibition win over Chadron State
Griesel and Gary. They both had solid first games wearing the Nebraska basketball uniform, as the Huskers started to find their groove midway through the second half of an 87-60 exhibition win over Chadron State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska was paced by 23 points and nine rebounds...
Kenny Payne re-introduces fans to "Louisville basketball" at Louisville Live
The fourth annual Louisville Live event to kick off the season for the men's and women's basketball programs was held Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. There was a dunk contest won (eventually) by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and a three-point contest won by women's player Payton Verhulst. The event also featured a hot shot contest won by a team captained by U of L assistant coach Nolan Smith, who can still stroke it from outside.
extrainningsoftball.com
Defense, Close Games Rule the Day to Open PGF Ultimate Challenge
The California air was brisk, opening games were rocking and rolling, and the defense was at the top of its game on Day 1 of the PGF Ultimate Challenge in Salinas on Friday. Thirty-six teams in total are in Salinas this weekend, with twelve teams each in 14U, 16U, and 18U divisions. Every team played on Friday as pool play opened to begin the tournament.
Memphis Basketball: Tigers land three-star 2023 wing Carl Cherenfant
Carl Cherenfant is viewed as an elite athlete and defender in the 2023 class. And Memphis Basketball was able to land his commitment. The wing position for Memphis Basketball has gone through a ton of changes in just the past 16 months. Players such as Emoni Bates, Earl Timberlake, and Landers Nolley were on the roster before but all left at the beginning of this offseason.
Charlotte fires head coach Will Healy after 1-7 start
Will Healy is out as Charlotte’s head coach. The university announced Healy’s firing Sunday, a day after the 49ers fell to 1-7 with a 34-15 home loss to Florida International. With the loss, Healy finished his time at Charlotte with a 15-24 overall record with a 10-14 mark in Conference USA play. Healy was in his fourth season as head coach.
thedailyhoosier.com
Q&A with high school and AAU coaches of IU basketball 2024 target Asa Newell
———— Montverde Academy Assistant Coach Rae Miller. TDH: How has Asa adjusted to the new level of competition at Montverde?. Miller: I think he’s adjusted very well. He’s a hard worker, he listens well, he wants to be very good, and he’s willing to do what it takes to improve.
