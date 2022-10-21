Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Bodega x Clarks Originals Team Up on Wallabee 2.0 "Heritage Patchwork"
Following up on its collaboration with Carhartt WIP and New Balance, Bodega is back with a new partnership with Clarks Originals, reworking the classic Wallabee 2.0. The limited-edition release arrives just in time for the cozy seasons, featuring warm patchwork detailing throughout. The mid-cut silhouette features a mix of herringbone patterning with suede materials throughout the upper, which is given slight contrast with a touch of indigo. The shoes are fastened with brown laces, complete with “B”-branded dubraes. Bodega’s logo appears on the tag at the ankles, while the design is complete with Bodega x Clarks Originals co-branding on the red footbed.
Hypebae
It's Back: Nike's Faux Fur Swoosh Blanket (Which Also Doubles as a Dramatic Cape)
If ASAP Rocky’s 2021 Met Gala look taught us anything its that capes and blankets are siblings, and virtually interchangeable if you’re so inclined. Nike‘s plush Swoosh blanket has made its return and the vision is twofold — cocoon ourselves and turn the world’s coziest look.
Hypebae
Here's a Full Look at Dior's Latest Shoe Lineup
With the fall season in full swing, Dior has released its latest lineup of footwear, ranging from pumps and flats to sneakers and boots. The house joined forces with stylist and photographer Maripol to spotlight the designs that were showcased by Maria Grazia Chiuri on the runway earlier this year. Standouts include the Idylle ballerinas proving the balletcore trend is here to stay, as well as the D-Motion pumps highlighted with sneaker midsole-inspired detailing. Elsewhere, the Dior Code loafer arrives in a chunky design.
Hypebae
WNBA-Approved Bristol Studio Drops High Performance Warm Up Pants
Worn by the likes of the WNBA, Bristol Studio has just dropped its newest Warm Up pants, further merging sportswear with streetwear. Known for its innovative and stylish garments, the brand is releasing the Warm Up pants in “New Wheat,” maroon, gray, navy and royal blue colorways. Solid color options are juxtaposed with an abstract blue and white print for those who prefer a more bold aesthetic. Taking inspiration from the athletes on the court, the latest addition to the label’s offerings is crafted from Bristol Studio’s signature heavyweight eyelet mesh fabric and is fully lined with a breathable tricot lining for extra comfort.
Hypebae
Nike's Most Head-Turning Silhouette Gets a New Colorway
The Nike ISPA — short for “Improvise, Scavenge, Protect, Adapt,” gets a new colorway as part of the experimental lineup. Teal and oceanic blues dominate the shoe’s knit upper, while tan and orange take over the lower sections with the latter adding pops of color via topstitched details. Branding comes by way of an ISPA embroidered strap as well as mini Swooshes on the midsole and collar.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Hypebae
Chanel's Thigh High Rain Boot is the Next "It Girl" Shoe
Previewed on the Fall/Winter 2022 runway, Chanel reinvents the rain boot with a streetstyle-ready twist. Led by creative director Virginie Viard, Chanel extends the classic silhouette into a thigh high height, but keeps the traditional rubber makeup. The style comes in two colorways, classic black with white trim and a dark beige iteration with black details.
Hypebae
Craig Green and adidas Originals Announce CG SCUBA STAN
Adidas Originals and Craig Green have once again joined forces to create the CG SCUBA STAN, the follow-up silhouette to the pair’s CG SCUBA PHORMAR which was first introduced for Fall/Winter 2021. The new shoe boasts a sole fully designed by the celebrated British designer, offering a contemporary balance...
Hypebae
Trend Spotlight: Long, Low-Rise Denim Skirts Are In
Say goodbye to micro-mini skirts made popular by brands like Miu Miu — long, low-rise denim skirts of the 2000s are now in as approved by Bella and Gigi Hadid. As part of the ugly-chic trend led by Gen Z, celebrities, models and influencers have been wearing “ugly” skirts this fall. Instead of elegant satin skirts, we’re looking at denim pieces from midi to maxi lengths, arriving in vintage-style washes. Take Gigi for example, who was spotted wearing a pink-hued design by rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, pairing the garment with pointed stilettos and a cropped top. On another occasion, the Guest In Residence founder wore a design with a deconstructed, frayed look, completing her fit with black boots, a cropped top and a leather jacket.
Hypebae
Playboi Carti Debuts Narcissist Cut & Sew Collection
While fans are still patiently waiting for the release of Playboi Carti‘s Narcissist album, a surprise drop of a clothing line is sure to suffice. Last week, the “Whole Lotta Red” rapper hosted a countdown timer of his Opium record label’s website. Heightening anticipation for the long-awaited album, the timer’s expiration gave way to the artist’s “Narcissist” collection. Comprised of oversized and moody streetwear, the musician’s debut clothing collection features provocative prints and 90’s-esque graphics.
Hypebae
Rihanna Files a Trademark for a New "R" Logo for a Line of Products That Seem Like Tour Merch
Rihanna is expanding her business ventures once again. The singer-slash-entrepreneur has registered a trademark for a new “R” logo for a number of products and services. According to a report obtained by Pop Crave, the new “R” logo will be used for various types of products, such as blank USB flash drives, ear buds, neck straps and neck cords, tablet computers, mobile phones, media players and personal digital assistants.”
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Hypebae
The Sustainable adidas Ozelia Gets Its Best Colorway Yet
First released in 2021, the adidas Ozelia combines archival silhouettes from Three Stripes into one streamlined model. Apart from a few outliers, the Ozelia has mostly donned neutral color schemes, undoubtedly riding the wave of the adidas sneakers designed in partnership with Ye. The latest adidas Ozelia lies somewhere in...
Hypebae
Jewelry Brand SWEETLIMEJUICE Drops FW22 Collection "Concord"
London-based jewelry brand SWEETLIMEJUICE has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, “Concord.” Celebrating togetherness, the latest line of statement pieces draw inspiration from a myriad of cultures, incorporating elements from a Japanese family crest to the Islamic Black Stone relic. The new collection not only marries a diversity...
Hypebae
Gap Removes YEEZY Gap Products From Website, Closes Stores
From adidas to Balenciaga, Ye is being dropped by all of his major partners following his antisemitic remarks and problematic “White Lives Matter” tee revealed at his latest Yeezy show. While the rapper terminated his partnership with Gap last month, the retailer has now released an official statement, noting that it is pulling all YZY GAP products and closing down stores.
Hypebae
Lizzo’s "Itty Bitty Piggy" Pink Money Piece Highlights Serve as a Uniqe Update
Money piece highlights are one of those hair trends that will always be around. Stars such as Saweetie have led the charge all year on the hair moment, with Lizzo keeping the look going with her pink strands entering the beauty chat. The singer sported her new highlights for 21...
Hypebae
Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring 2023 Menswear Campaign
Robert Pattinson is the latest star to front a Dior campaign, specifically for the house’s Spring 2023 menswear collection by Kim Jones. The actor is a longtime friend of the fashion house, having been the face of Dior Homme fragrance since 2013. He has also appeared in campaigns for Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 for Dior Men’s.
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber Displays a Sultry Recreation of the Classic Half-Pony
Trying an off-the-chart hairstyle is always top of mind when doing your hair for Halloween. However, Hailey Bieber proved that the key to making head turns and standing out is simply by keeping it simple, with the revival of half-ponytail. Bieber rocked the half-ponytail at Doja Cat‘s masquerade birthday party,...
Hypebae
Introducing Dala, the London-Based Label Making a Case for Sustainable Denim
London-based label Dala is the latest addition to the current sustainable denim selection, designed by former denim consultant Rosie Ingleby. The brand fuses vintage washing with heritage techniques to create an elevated denim offering. With the aim of utilizing high-quality materials and considered cuts, Dala seeks to provide hardwearing pieces that last, taking wearers from day to night with ease.
Hypebae
Rihanna Unveils 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4' Full Lineup in New Teaser
Following the first teaser last week, Rihanna is back with more information on her anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. The musician unveiled the full lineup for the forthcoming event along with new visuals. Marking its fourth consecutive year, the Savage X Fenty Show will feature fashion icons such...
