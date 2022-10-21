Say goodbye to micro-mini skirts made popular by brands like Miu Miu — long, low-rise denim skirts of the 2000s are now in as approved by Bella and Gigi Hadid. As part of the ugly-chic trend led by Gen Z, celebrities, models and influencers have been wearing “ugly” skirts this fall. Instead of elegant satin skirts, we’re looking at denim pieces from midi to maxi lengths, arriving in vintage-style washes. Take Gigi for example, who was spotted wearing a pink-hued design by rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, pairing the garment with pointed stilettos and a cropped top. On another occasion, the Guest In Residence founder wore a design with a deconstructed, frayed look, completing her fit with black boots, a cropped top and a leather jacket.

1 DAY AGO