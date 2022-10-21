Read full article on original website
Related
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 10
Check out the nominees for the Hollis Wright Birmingham Football Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season. Coaches can submit statistics following their games on Friday night or nominate players before noon each Saturday. The nominations must come from a coach or official...
weisradio.com
Just Golden: Warriors win first football region championship since 2016
CENTRE – The Cherokee County High School seniors wanted to wear the Warriors’ gold football uniforms on Friday night against Class 4A, Region 6 opponent Ashville. The Warriors first wore them back in 2019, Jacob Kelley’s first season as Cherokee County head coach. The gold attire is...
easportstoday.com
Indians get in
Plainvieew3-63-4 Westbrook Christian4-52-5 OHATCHEE – When the Ohatchee Indians were 0-7, they were a team just looking for the next win. The playoffs were somebody else’s business. But the Indians’ fortunes turned over the last three weeks. They started getting injured players back. They started building some depth....
wvtm13.com
Football Friday night games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB Blazers, along with area high school football games, are covered on WVTM 13. Check out the WVTM 133 app for all scores and results.
sylacauganews.com
Remembering Steve Sprayberry
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Steve Sprayberry died today at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham after a brief illness. He was 70 years old. Sprayberry is best remembered by friends as a powerful high school and college athlete, and as a successful businessman in Sylacauga who, with his wife Carol, was deeply committed to and involved in the community.
Black Bears in Alabama Class in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 22nd from 11:00 to 11:30 am come join the Anniston Museums and Gardens for this fun and informative class. The black bear population in Alabama is growing! Join Beth Sewell, Outdoor and Environmental Educator from the Canyon Center JSU Field School, for a fun and informative program all about the American Black Bear (Ursus americanus). This program will focus on typical behaviors, adaptation, common myths, and stereotypes. This program is included with daily admission and free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!
wbrc.com
Anniston City Schools consolidation proposal
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston City Schools is considering consolidating some schools. This was a proposal presented by the district’s superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill during Tuesday’s board meeting. It includes closing Randolph Park and Golden Springs, the final two elementary schools in the district. Those students would...
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Etowah County BOE opens new central office
Photo: Local educators and officials gather to cut a ceremonial ribbon, opening the new Etowah County Board of Education central office on Broad Street on October 18. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) On Tuesday, October 18, the Etowah County Board of Education held a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new central office in...
wbrc.com
Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Threat For Tuesday Possible
A storm system is forecast to move across our region on Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along and ahead of its advancing cold front. These storms will pose a threat of damaging. wind gusts and tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a marginal risk of...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. cemetery board finally taking action to clean up abandoned, closed cemeteries
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After our reporting helped spark legislation to clean up abandoned and neglected cemeteries in Jefferson County, the cleanup process is finally about to get underway. Last week, the board finally took action and voted a contractor to clean up Pine Hill and Shadowlawn cemeteries with work starting in the next 30 days.
Woman killed after vehicle overturns into Shelby County creek
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Adeline N. Morris, of Weogufka, died when her vehicle left the roadway around 3:30 a.m., and overturned into a creek. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of […]
wvtm13.com
Coosa County woman killed in early morning crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Weogufka in Coosa County died after a crash in Shelby County early this morning. The Alabama State Troopers reported Adeline Morris, 23, was killed when the Jeep Wrangler she was driving went off the road and overturned in a creek. The crash...
wvtm13.com
Human remains found behind Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A cadaver dog discovered human remains behind a Jefferson County house Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a house along Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive for a welfare check. Investigators say a man’s family had not heard from him in several months.
wvtm13.com
Missing man in Talladega located safe
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Update: Authorities said Nelson Bond has been found. Police are looking for a missing man who has a medical condition and is reportedly off his medicine. Officials said Nelson Bond, 26, was last seen on Oct. 5 driving a bronze color 2005 Nissan Maxima with Alabama tag 61A456T.
wbrc.com
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
City of Talladega honors U.S.S. Talladega crew members on 35th reunion tour
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Talladega is honoring U.S. Navy veterans who served aboard the U.S.S. Talladega during various wars. This is the 35th reunion tour for the crew. City leaders say it was an honor to welcome U.S.S. Talladega crew members back to the namesake town for the third time since their reunion tour […]
wbrc.com
Crews investigate house fire in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say a house fire that happened in Ensley is now under control. This happened in the 1600 block of 34th Street Ensley. Officials say there are no victims in this fire. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
Comments / 0