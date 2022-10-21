Hunter Hayes Opens Up About 'The Hardest Part Of A Relationship'
Hunter Hayes is “asking for a friend” in a heartbreaking ballad he debuted on Friday (October 21). The singer-songwriter sings about wanting companionship if a romantic relationship with his ex isn’t an option:
“I guess the best mistakes/ Still can't be undone/ I just hope that when you think of me/ You don't think of me as one/ I’m not asking for a lover/ I just want us not to end/ If I can't have you/ Then I want the closest thing/ No I'm not asking to get back again/ No tonight, I'm just asking for a friend.”
Hayes launched “the beginning of a new era” earlier this year , and has been steadily releasing and teasing his new music ever since. He started with the upbeat “Missing You,” and also released “Could’ve Been You,” a breakup anthem that he deemed “ potentially my most controversial song to date .” Now, Hayes is switching gears on his heartfelt new song. He explained of “Friend” on Friday : “At its core, [‘Friend’] is about how sometimes the hardest part of a relationship not working out is losing that person you connected with in the beginning, that companion you wish you could keep, that friend you can’t imagine your life without.”
