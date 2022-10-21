Hunter Hayes Opens Up About 'The Hardest Part Of A Relationship'

Photo: Getty Images

Hunter Hayes is “asking for a friend” in a heartbreaking ballad he debuted on Friday (October 21). The singer-songwriter sings about wanting companionship if a romantic relationship with his ex isn’t an option:

“I guess the best mistakes/ Still can't be undone/ I just hope that when you think of me/ You don't think of me as one/ I’m not asking for a lover/ I just want us not to end/ If I can't have you/ Then I want the closest thing/ No I'm not asking to get back again/ No tonight, I'm just asking for a friend.”

Hayes launched “the beginning of a new era” earlier this year , and has been steadily releasing and teasing his new music ever since. He started with the upbeat “Missing You,” and also released “Could’ve Been You,” a breakup anthem that he deemed “ potentially my most controversial song to date .” Now, Hayes is switching gears on his heartfelt new song. He explained of “Friend” on Friday : “At its core, [‘Friend’] is about how sometimes the hardest part of a relationship not working out is losing that person you connected with in the beginning, that companion you wish you could keep, that friend you can’t imagine your life without.”

Listen to Hayes’ new song here :