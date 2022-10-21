Read full article on original website
This Is Louisiana's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Uptown Funk: Inside a Designer’s Colorful New Orleans Home
Penny Francis brings a rich gumbo of design eras to a century-old Crescent City house. In her Uptown shop, Eclectic Home, the New Orleans designer Penny Francis has built a decorator’s wonderland, where shoppers can meander through ivory bouclé swivel chairs, poppy-pink tempered-glass end tables, and Moorish throne chairs from Syria. The showroom reflects her design philosophy: a riot of color moderated by a sliver of restraint that renders harmony rather than chaos; a conversation-inducing stew of styles nearly impossible to replicate that has attracted the city’s risk-taking tastemakers for twenty-two years. “Sure, everyone loves a big, heavy European antique, but I also wanted midcentury-modern coffee tables and art deco sconces,” she says. Above the boutique, Francis’s firm guides clients tackling projects ranging from French Quarter manses to the brand-new Four Seasons residences.
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
Aldi grocery store to open in Covington this winter as chain expands in the Gulf Coast
Construction has begun on an Aldi grocery store in Covington, and its doors are expected to open this winter. It is the German discount chain's second location on the north shore and part of a major expansion along the Gulf Coast. It will be the sixth Aldi location in Louisiana following a grand opening of LaPlace store on Thursday, and a Lafayette store slated to open on November 16. A Slidell location opened in June.
You may see lawn winterizers in stores, but Dan Gill says we don't need them in Louisiana
Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. Is there anything I should be doing to winterize my centipede grass? I get so confused when I walk in the garden center and see all the products touting winterizing your lawn. Looking at information on the internet just makes me more confused. Mark Keller.
Cooler weather means it's gumbo time
There is a cold front about to blow through Louisiana, so you know what that means? It is gumbo time! Not that we need an excuse to make gumbo but when there is the first sign of cooler weather, it is time to get the roux going. Seafood gumbo is the most popular, especially because New Orleans is known for its delicious fresh seafood. It is a staple on most local restaurant's menus. But chicken and sausage gumbo is also loved by many. It is really about preference and what you are in the mood for. There are also two types of roux, a light and dark roux. Traditionally, you will see that a dark roux is used in most Cajun or Creole dishes like gumbo. I like both seafood gumbo and chicken and sausage gumbo but because many people are allergic to shellfish, I have chosen to share the seafood free version with you.
New Nike Air Force 1 sneaker celebrating New Orleans’ rap scene goes on sale Saturday
Attention, New Orleans sneaker heads! At 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 29), a new men’s Nike Air Force 1 shoe, designed to commemorate the rise of rap music in the Crescent City in the 1990s, will go on sale at the Sneaker Politics 226 store at 226 Decatur St. in the French Quarter. A pair will set customers back $150, while they last.
Mirroring post-Katrina New Orleans, a new immigrant community blossoms in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES - At El Gallo Latin Market, kitchen staples from nearly every Latin American country abound. The small store is packed with culturally-specific ingredients: Salvadoran hard cheese, various types of corn meal, bottled mojo marinade. Since the 2020 hurricanes and subsequent disasters in 2021, population numbers in the Lake...
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
Events for October 2022
Acadia Music Fest returns this Saturday with a fantastic lineup that is sure to rock Thibodaux!. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival, held on the grounds of Acadia Plantation Town Center, off Percy Brown Road. The annual festival, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, Oct. 29, features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. Funds raised go to The Ben Myer Foundation, which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
