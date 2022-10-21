ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Hereford, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HEREFORD, TX
Canyon ISD athletics inducts first ever Hall of Fame class

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday was a historic night for the Canyon school district. Canyon ISD inducted its first ever class of Hall of Famers. Seven special individuals honored before the Canyon v. Randall game for their contributions to Canyon athletics and beyond over the years: Jim Wilcoxson, Bob Schneider, Mike Wartes, Joe Lombard, Merry Johnson-Byers, Chelsea Carroll, and Heston Kjerstad.
CANYON, TX
108 year daily rainfall record broken in Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo, Texas (KVII) - A potent storm system dumped a significant amount of rain across the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico yesterday on October 24th. The National Weather Service in Amarillo recorded 1.35" of rain through the entire day which was good enough to set a new daily rainfall record. The previous daily record stood for more than a century but the 1.16" of rain that fell on October 24, 1914 no longer holds the number 1 spot. There was even a brief period where rain switched to snow for about an hour yesterday evening.
AMARILLO, TX
VIDEO: Amarillo schools attend mentoring program at Discovery Center

AMARILLO, TX
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town

Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
HEREFORD, TX
What Fast Food Restaurant Is Missing In Amarillo?

One thing Amarillo has seen a lot of lately is new businesses opening. A good chunk of those has been new restaurants for us to enjoy. Even with all the different restaurant openings, we still find ourselves griping about what restaurants should REALLY be opening. Reddit (my favorite place) popped...
AMARILLO, TX
Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?

New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
CANYON, TX
Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
PLAINVIEW, TX
Lack of Lighting in Amarillo’s Thompson Park Makes it Dangerous

Amarillo has some really great parks. They are perfect places to go and hang out with your family. Unless you happen to be there at night. My co-worker had the opportunity to take her son to Boo at the Zoo and by the time they got done, it was obviously dark. Since this is a popular event, the parking lot close to the Amarillo Zoo was full. This meant that arriving guests had to find parking in the surrounding smaller lots scattered around the park.
AMARILLO, TX
Where can I vote early for the 2022 election?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday marked the first day of early voting for the upcoming Nov. 8 election throughout the state of Texas. The upcoming election will give Texas residents a chance to make their voices heard in a number of national, state and local races. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, some of the […]
TEXAS STATE
Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
AMARILLO, TX

