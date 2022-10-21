Read full article on original website
KFDA
West Texas A&M football head coach Hunter Hughes talks about how his team bounced back against Central Washington
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M football team is coming off a strong win this weekend. The team went up 28-0 in the first half over Central Washington and cruised to an impressive victory. Head coach Hunter Hughes spoke with the media on Monday about what he feels led to an inspired start by his team.
Hereford, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KFDA
Amarillo High Head Coach gets to lead his daughters on and off the court
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo High volleyball team has established a dominate program over the years and now is under the leadership of head coach Mike Moffitt. This year is a little special for Coach Moffitt as he gets to coach his two daughters, Jo and Bird. “The tradition of...
KFDA
Canyon ISD athletics inducts first ever Hall of Fame class
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday was a historic night for the Canyon school district. Canyon ISD inducted its first ever class of Hall of Famers. Seven special individuals honored before the Canyon v. Randall game for their contributions to Canyon athletics and beyond over the years: Jim Wilcoxson, Bob Schneider, Mike Wartes, Joe Lombard, Merry Johnson-Byers, Chelsea Carroll, and Heston Kjerstad.
abc7amarillo.com
108 year daily rainfall record broken in Amarillo, Texas
Amarillo, Texas (KVII) - A potent storm system dumped a significant amount of rain across the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico yesterday on October 24th. The National Weather Service in Amarillo recorded 1.35" of rain through the entire day which was good enough to set a new daily rainfall record. The previous daily record stood for more than a century but the 1.16" of rain that fell on October 24, 1914 no longer holds the number 1 spot. There was even a brief period where rain switched to snow for about an hour yesterday evening.
1 injured in Plainview, ‘shot multiple times’
Police in Plainview responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmit Road.
Gruver family named 2022 WTAMU ‘Family of the Year’
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University announced Monday that a Gruver family was recently announced as the university’s 2022 Family of the Year. According to a news release from West Texas A&M University, Gruver small-business owners Francisco and Sara Trejo were named West Texas A&M University’s Family of the Year on […]
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo schools attend mentoring program at Discovery Center
VIDEO: Battle of the Bands: Tulia Hornets and Dimmitt Bobcats. VIDEO: Canyon ISD athletics inducts first ever Hall of Fame class. Randall County Sheriff's Office announced it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring. Updated: 13 hours ago. Randall County Sheriff's Office announced it is joining the Neighbors app by...
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town
Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
What Fast Food Restaurant Is Missing In Amarillo?
One thing Amarillo has seen a lot of lately is new businesses opening. A good chunk of those has been new restaurants for us to enjoy. Even with all the different restaurant openings, we still find ourselves griping about what restaurants should REALLY be opening. Reddit (my favorite place) popped...
Terrifying Robbery At Amarillo Dollar General…With A Twist
Reddit is always a fun source of arguing and friend-finding these days. Truthfully, it's one of my favorite sites to go to when I need a laugh or entertainment. I just read a post on there though that was neither funny nor entertaining, it was just flat-out scary. Here's the...
Milder Winter For Amarillo? I’m Not Buying It After Yesterday.
Ok, so I've been seeing all this talk about how Amarillo and the surrounding area is going to have a milder winter. I was all for it. Then yesterday happened, and I thought to myself, yeah right. Let's rewind a bit here. Yes, it got windy over the weekend so...
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Announces New Locations Opening Across The Southwest
Rapidly growing taquito franchise unveils three new locations
Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?
New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
everythinglubbock.com
Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview
PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
Lack of Lighting in Amarillo’s Thompson Park Makes it Dangerous
Amarillo has some really great parks. They are perfect places to go and hang out with your family. Unless you happen to be there at night. My co-worker had the opportunity to take her son to Boo at the Zoo and by the time they got done, it was obviously dark. Since this is a popular event, the parking lot close to the Amarillo Zoo was full. This meant that arriving guests had to find parking in the surrounding smaller lots scattered around the park.
Where can I vote early for the 2022 election?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday marked the first day of early voting for the upcoming Nov. 8 election throughout the state of Texas. The upcoming election will give Texas residents a chance to make their voices heard in a number of national, state and local races. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, some of the […]
Amarillo Has A Pedestrian And Vehicle Problem It Needs To Fix
Yet another news story is making the rounds about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, and is now battling life threatening injuries. Is it just me, or has there been a lot more cases like this being reported?. Amarillo has a vehicle and pedestrian problem, and it needs...
Finally Hud’s is Invading the Wolflin Area in Amarillo
I was pretty late to the Hud's party. The first time I tried them was when my daughter was playing club volleyball. Sometimes we would meet for breakfast at Hud's and grab one of their delicious breakfast burritos. I wondered how I missed out for so long. Since everyone else...
Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
