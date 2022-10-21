CHUBBUCK — Multiple people are reportedly injured as a result of a head-on crash at a busy intersection north of Chubbuck. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone Avenue and Tyhee Road. The intersection is currently blocked by the wrecked vehicles and motorists should avoid the area until further notice. Multiple people suffered injuries in the crash and reports indicate one person was ejected. Chubbuck police, Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments have responded to the crash. This is a developing story so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.

