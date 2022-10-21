ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

eastidahonews.com

Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter

HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two injured when minivan driving without lights on collides head-on with SUV near Chubbuck

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 PM Monday, October 24, 2022, on US Highway 91 near Tyhee Road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound. The Dodge was driven by a 25-year-old...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Missing: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Oct 12

A southeast Idaho teenager is missing and hasn't had contact with family since October 12, 2022. Have you seen Marco Mejia?. Marco Mejia's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse archives active cases from throughout the state. There are currently more than 50 youths under the age of eighteen that are listed on the website.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Multiple people injured in head-on crash near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — Multiple people are reportedly injured as a result of a head-on crash at a busy intersection north of Chubbuck. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone Avenue and Tyhee Road. The intersection is currently blocked by the wrecked vehicles and motorists should avoid the area until further notice. Multiple people suffered injuries in the crash and reports indicate one person was ejected. Chubbuck police, Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments have responded to the crash. This is a developing story so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man, juvenile arrested for vandalizing LDS church buildings

POCATELLO — A local man and a male juvenile were arrested Thursday in connection to the vandalism at two The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park on Oct. 14. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony malicious injury to property for causing over $1,000 worth of damage to property and equipment inside the buildings, according to police reports and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection

IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at a local intersection. The Friday night crash occurred at 25th East and John Adams Parkway, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the drivers died of injuries suffered in the collision while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party

POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident. Both Flores and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood

Some American Falls residents received quite the surprise on Tuesday morning: A massive bull moose was wandering around in their residential neighborhood. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, the moose had been sighted near Hillcrest Elementary School. While authorities were working on capturing the bull, no student was allowed outside for recess. American Falls police and Power County sheriff’s deputies had contained the moose to Sunbeam...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video

A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
ALBION, ID
