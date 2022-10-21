Read full article on original website
Search continues for overdue hunter
The search continues for an overdue hunter. The post Search continues for overdue hunter appeared first on Local News 8.
Sage-grouse illegally taken in southeast Bingham County
There is no open hunting season for sage-grouse in or near the vicinity of where the carcasses were found. The post Sage-grouse illegally taken in southeast Bingham County appeared first on Local News 8.
Family holds onto hope that missing Idaho Falls hunter will be found
HOWE — There is no sign of the 73-year-old man who disappeared last week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. On Sunday, search and rescue teams were out with a cadaver dog. Others on horses were also...
Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. Monday at US 91 near Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck. The post Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
Two Transported to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on US91 in Bannock County Monday Evening
CHUBBUCK, ID - On Monday, October 24 at approximately 7:38 p.m., the Idaho State Police were called to a two-vehicle head-on collision on US91 near Tyhee Road, north of Chubbuck in Bannock County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a Dodge Grand Caravan being driven by...
Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl
This meeting is to define the problem, provide education to the public and set the table for future discussion. The post Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl appeared first on Local News 8.
Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter
HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
Two injured when minivan driving without lights on collides head-on with SUV near Chubbuck
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 PM Monday, October 24, 2022, on US Highway 91 near Tyhee Road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound. The Dodge was driven by a 25-year-old...
Man charged after allegedly speeding, driving recklessly through yard while child was nearby
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after allegedly speeding and then driving recklessly through a yard and putting a child’s life in danger. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, on Oct. 19, at around...
UPDATE: US Marshals find armed and dangerous local fugitive
The US Marshals need help to find an armed and dangerous man who they say may be in the area. The post UPDATE: US Marshals find armed and dangerous local fugitive appeared first on Local News 8.
New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
Missing: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Oct 12
A southeast Idaho teenager is missing and hasn't had contact with family since October 12, 2022. Have you seen Marco Mejia?. Marco Mejia's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse archives active cases from throughout the state. There are currently more than 50 youths under the age of eighteen that are listed on the website.
Multiple people injured in head-on crash near Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Multiple people are reportedly injured as a result of a head-on crash at a busy intersection north of Chubbuck. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone Avenue and Tyhee Road. The intersection is currently blocked by the wrecked vehicles and motorists should avoid the area until further notice. Multiple people suffered injuries in the crash and reports indicate one person was ejected. Chubbuck police, Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments have responded to the crash. This is a developing story so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
Police: Local man, juvenile arrested for vandalizing LDS church buildings
POCATELLO — A local man and a male juvenile were arrested Thursday in connection to the vandalism at two The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park on Oct. 14. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony malicious injury to property for causing over $1,000 worth of damage to property and equipment inside the buildings, according to police reports and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday. ...
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection
IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at a local intersection. The Friday night crash occurred at 25th East and John Adams Parkway, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the drivers died of injuries suffered in the collision while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. ...
Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party
POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident. Both Flores and...
Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood
Some American Falls residents received quite the surprise on Tuesday morning: A massive bull moose was wandering around in their residential neighborhood. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, the moose had been sighted near Hillcrest Elementary School. While authorities were working on capturing the bull, no student was allowed outside for recess. American Falls police and Power County sheriff’s deputies had contained the moose to Sunbeam...
Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video
A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
Bull Moose Removed from Neighborhood in American Falls
AMERICAN FALLS - On Tuesday, personnel from the Idaho Fish and Game, American Falls Police Department, and Power County Sheriff's Office worked together to tranquilize and remove a bull moose that had been wandering in an American Falls neighborhood in proximity to an elementary school and Interstate 86. The Idaho...
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
Some people know no limit when it comes to hurting others. Criminals like that will stop at nothing to aid in the suffering of their victims. This is one such story. Involving some very tasty sauce. Last November, authorities in Idaho Falls responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a...
