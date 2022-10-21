ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Most Wanted Fugitive Captured

Dean Garforth (National Crime Agency) Dean Garforth, one of the most wanted men in Britain, has been taken into custody in Spain, ending a manhunt that lasted several months. Garforth was taken into custody in Costa del Sol, according to the Daily Mail, after an apprehension that included Garforth ramming into officers with an electric bicycle while trying to flee.
kitco.com

Dollar edges up amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound eyes UK politics

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly higher on Monday following another suspected foreign exchange intervention by Japan, while sterling dithered after Britain's Conservative Party settled on its third leader this year and China's offshore yuan fell to a record low. The yen hit a low of...
kitco.com

UK's Sunak reinstates Braverman as interior minister

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Suella Braverman was reappointed as interior minister on Tuesday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, less than a week after she resigned from the role for breaching government rules. Braverman, 42, stepped down a day before former prime minister Liz Truss did after breaching...
kitco.com

Lebanon deputy PM says state cannot "save all depositors" who lost funds in crisis

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's deputy prime minister Saade Chami said Monday that the government's plan to revive an economy crushed by a three-year financial crisis would not be able to pay back all depositors in full. Chami, speaking on local broadcaster LBCI, said that accounts holding more than $100,000...
kitco.com

UK PM handover not happening on Monday, discussions ongoing - Truss's spokesperson

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A handover to Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will not happen on Monday, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said, outlining that discussions were being held on the timing and choreography of the transition. "I can confirm that the transition won't be taking...
kitco.com

Germany hashes out compromise to allow smaller stake China port deal

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany may allow China's Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what an economy ministry source on Tuesday described as an "emergency solution" to approve the deal but mitigate the impact. Shipping giant Cosco made a bid...
kitco.com

ASMI expects Chinese sales to drop 40% on U.S. chip sanctions

Oct 25 (Reuters) - ASM International (ASMI.AS) expects new U.S. export restrictions to weigh heavily on its sales in China, the Dutch semiconductor supplier said on Tuesday as it reported third-quarter revenue slightly above its own forecast. July-September revenue increased 33% year-on-year to 610 million euros ($607.38 million), beating the...
kitco.com

New PM Rishi Sunak pledges to lead Britain out of economic crisis

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. Sunak quickly reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets...
kitco.com

Gold’s tepid response to dollar weakness and geopolitical uncertainty

One might think that with the increased geopolitical uncertainty and recent dollar weakness that gold would have strong gains. However, that is absolutely not true in trading today. As of 5:15 PM EDT, the most active December contract of gold futures is currently up only $3.30 or +0.20% and fixed at $1657.40.
AFP

Burkina sets up government on 'war footing'

Burkina Faso's new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation's territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state. "The main and priority objective is securing the territory," Tembela said.

