ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Most Wanted Fugitive Captured
Dean Garforth (National Crime Agency) Dean Garforth, one of the most wanted men in Britain, has been taken into custody in Spain, ending a manhunt that lasted several months. Garforth was taken into custody in Costa del Sol, according to the Daily Mail, after an apprehension that included Garforth ramming into officers with an electric bicycle while trying to flee.
kitco.com
Dollar edges up amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound eyes UK politics
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly higher on Monday following another suspected foreign exchange intervention by Japan, while sterling dithered after Britain's Conservative Party settled on its third leader this year and China's offshore yuan fell to a record low. The yen hit a low of...
kitco.com
UK's Sunak reinstates Braverman as interior minister
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Suella Braverman was reappointed as interior minister on Tuesday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, less than a week after she resigned from the role for breaching government rules. Braverman, 42, stepped down a day before former prime minister Liz Truss did after breaching...
kitco.com
Lebanon deputy PM says state cannot "save all depositors" who lost funds in crisis
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's deputy prime minister Saade Chami said Monday that the government's plan to revive an economy crushed by a three-year financial crisis would not be able to pay back all depositors in full. Chami, speaking on local broadcaster LBCI, said that accounts holding more than $100,000...
kitco.com
UK PM handover not happening on Monday, discussions ongoing - Truss's spokesperson
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A handover to Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will not happen on Monday, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said, outlining that discussions were being held on the timing and choreography of the transition. "I can confirm that the transition won't be taking...
kitco.com
Germany hashes out compromise to allow smaller stake China port deal
BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany may allow China's Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what an economy ministry source on Tuesday described as an "emergency solution" to approve the deal but mitigate the impact. Shipping giant Cosco made a bid...
kitco.com
ASMI expects Chinese sales to drop 40% on U.S. chip sanctions
Oct 25 (Reuters) - ASM International (ASMI.AS) expects new U.S. export restrictions to weigh heavily on its sales in China, the Dutch semiconductor supplier said on Tuesday as it reported third-quarter revenue slightly above its own forecast. July-September revenue increased 33% year-on-year to 610 million euros ($607.38 million), beating the...
kitco.com
Italy seeks EU green light by end-2022 to revive bad loan guarantee scheme - sources
ROME, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy is working to bring back a state guarantee scheme for up to 36 months to help banks shed bad loans and hopes to secure a green light from European Union by the end of the year, three sources familiar with the matter said. Rome...
kitco.com
New PM Rishi Sunak pledges to lead Britain out of economic crisis
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. Sunak quickly reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets...
kitco.com
Gold’s tepid response to dollar weakness and geopolitical uncertainty
One might think that with the increased geopolitical uncertainty and recent dollar weakness that gold would have strong gains. However, that is absolutely not true in trading today. As of 5:15 PM EDT, the most active December contract of gold futures is currently up only $3.30 or +0.20% and fixed at $1657.40.
Burkina sets up government on 'war footing'
Burkina Faso's new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation's territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state. "The main and priority objective is securing the territory," Tembela said.
kitco.com
Yellen is monitoring 'potential vulnerabilities,' cites 'serious global headwinds', promises to improve Treasury market
(Kitco News) Even though the U.S. economy is still showing "significant strength," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she is monitoring "potential vulnerabilities" amid severe global headwinds. And one of the immediate priorities for Yellen is to bolster the Treasury market. "We are at an important moment for the global economy....
