Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Jet Wine Bar Partners with Saami Somi for a flavorful Georgian FeastMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-10/22-11AM-1PM~NEW PRICE REDUCTION~17662 FIELDSTONE AVE-BROOKSTONE TRACE
17662 Fieldstone Avenue, Milford, DE 19963 - Brookstone Trace - Beautiful townhome has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move right in. The first floor offers garage access and an unfinished flex space that can be used for storage or finished and used as an additional living area. Head up the stairs to the second floor where you will find the kitchen, living room, and dining area with a view of the pond in the common area. You have the option to add a deck off the dining area to enjoy the outdoors! A half bath off the living room offers convenience to both you and your guests. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom suite with private full bath and walk in closet. Laundry area and 2 other bedrooms complete this floor with a shared full bath in the hallway. This home is in excellent condition and is a must see.
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 37 West 7th Street, #2 | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 37 West 6th Street, #2 in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this freshly and beautifully renovated bi-level apartment in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! Move upstairs from the rear and walk into your brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, a custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, plenty of white shaker cabinetry, and gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout. Past the bright living room is a nicely sized bedroom with a built-in closet. The unit also includes a discreet stacked washer/dryer in the living room closet. Completing the main floor is a newly remodeled full bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower with custom tile surrounds, a white vanity, and a beautiful exposed brick wall. On the second floor, a second bedroom boasts a large closet! The home has ductless air conditioning and heating units. Located close to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and has easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202. Schedule a showing today!
This $2.3M mansion for sale was designed by a superstar architect
Newark-born architect Richard Meier has designed such showcase public buildings as The Hague City Hall and Library in the Netherlands, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Barcelona, the Museum of Decorative Arts in Frankfurt, Germany, the J. Paul Getty Center in Los Angeles, the Atheneum in New Harmony, Indiana, the U.S. Courthouse in San Diego and the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park opens
Wilmington's newest public park goes way beyond providing people with a place to enjoy spending time outdoors. The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park also provides flood relief, makes use of previously polluted land, and represents another opportunity to control flooding that has affected Southbridge for years. During a ribbon-cutting event this...
hachealthclub.blog
Own a Hockessin Home? Here’s What’s Been Happening in Real Estate in 19707
Leslie Carpenter is a realtor with Patterson-Schwartz Greenville. She is licensed in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Questions? Contact her directly at (302) 547-7768 or leslie.carpenter@psre.com. For those wondering about the real estate market around HAC, this article is for you and will most likely be the shortest article you’ve read...
phillyvoice.com
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million
That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
NBC New York
It'll Soon Cost Twice as Much to Go to One of New Jersey's Most Popular Beaches
From gas to food, prices have gone up on just about everything — and starting in Summer 2023, it’ll be more expensive to go to the beach in one of New Jersey’s most popular shore towns. While hitting the beach in Ocean City this fall won't cost...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My view: AstraZeneca back in the solar game
(2014 file photo of Astra Zeneca solar installation) Back when AstraZeneca was rockin’ and rollin’ with thousands of employees, the Anglo-Swedish company installed solar panels at its corporate campus near Wilmington. Then came the loss of patent protection for blockbuster drugs that shrunk revenues by billions of dollars.
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
NBC Philadelphia
Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer
Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County to invest $2.2 million in elementary school wellness centers, soliciting bids from health systems
The Delaware School Based Health Alliance is receiving $2.2 million from New Castle County for four elementary school wellness centers. Silver Lake, Brookside, McCullough and Richardson Park elementary schools are the four selected for the wellness centers, which may have a soft opening before the end of the school year.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
WBOC
Milford Announces Upcoming Downtown Intersection Changes
MILFORD, Del - The city of Milford and the Delaware Department of Transportation are working together to allow two-way traffic on SW Front Street to help the business community on that street. According to the city, the traffic signals at SE/SW Front Street and South Walnut Street as well as...
Police K-9 skills shine at annual Delaware County competition
Police K-9s are known to lend a paw when duty calls... and today, they put their skills to the test!
These Bucks County Wawa Locations are Reducing Their Hours of Operation. Read to See When, Where, and Why
For a variety of reasons, multiple Wawa locations in the Bucks County area will be reducing their hours in the near future. Staff writers at Fox 29 wrote about the new measures. Due to a spike in crime at Wawa locations in both the Bucks and Philadelphia areas, several local...
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. The Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
NBC Philadelphia
Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49
A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
Comments / 0