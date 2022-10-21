17662 Fieldstone Avenue, Milford, DE 19963 - Brookstone Trace - Beautiful townhome has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move right in. The first floor offers garage access and an unfinished flex space that can be used for storage or finished and used as an additional living area. Head up the stairs to the second floor where you will find the kitchen, living room, and dining area with a view of the pond in the common area. You have the option to add a deck off the dining area to enjoy the outdoors! A half bath off the living room offers convenience to both you and your guests. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom suite with private full bath and walk in closet. Laundry area and 2 other bedrooms complete this floor with a shared full bath in the hallway. This home is in excellent condition and is a must see.

MILFORD, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO