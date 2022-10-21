Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, October 21, 2022
On 10/21/22 at 8:06 p.m. at the Puerto Vallarta restaurant, Sheriff's deputies arrested Geovanne Omar Garcia-Tobon, 31, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault and 2) third-degree assault of a child. Lacey Police Department. On 10/21/22 at 10:48 p.m. in the 4100 block of 7th Ave SE, police arrested Tyson Henry...
thejoltnews.com
Elderly woman has gone missing, contact if you know whereabouts
Tumwater police are keeping an eye out for a 68-year-old woman they believe is missing. Roberta A. Hartnell was last seen near Buttercup Street on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m., when she left on foot with her son, Chris Haegen, but did not return to the adult family home that she lives in, police said Monday.
Tri-City Herald
Robbers steal expensive designer purses from Tacoma home in armed break-in, police say
Three armed men broke into a South End residence early Monday and stole designer purses estimated to be worth about $10,000, according to Tacoma Police Department. The break-in was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence in the 6300 block of Fawcett Avenue, police said. No one was injured during the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
q13fox.com
Man robbing iconic game store at gunpoint tells employee he has a reason for alleged crime
SEATTLE - The Chinatown-International District is home to the oldest retro video game store in the Pacific Northwest, Pink Gorilla Games. The store has been at corner of South King Street and 6th for 17 years and have no desire to relocate according to the owner Cody. Like many local...
Chronicle
Man Arrested for Murder in Westport
A Westport man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Monday afternoon following a report of a death. Steven D. Bunch, 58, is currently detained without bail in the Grays Harbor County Jail. Deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched for the report of a death of...
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
Chronicle
Sirens: Woman Steals Mail; Driver Abandons Vehicle After Hitting Pole; 'Aggressive and Belligerent' Woman Made to Leave Property
• A small bottle of whiskey was reported stolen from a store in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue at 8:55 p.m. on Oct. 21. • Clothing was reported stolen from an outlet store in the 1200 block of Lum Road just after 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 22. The suspect fled in a Dodge passenger vehicle. The case is under investigation.
ghscanner.com
Sheriffs Department Makes Arrest For Murder 2nd Degree
The investigation is just beginning, says the Grays Harbor County Sheriffs Department this afternoon, and have released a few details regarding an investigation into the death of a Westport man. On October 24th at approximately 3:35 P.M. the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a death investigation at the...
q13fox.com
Pierce County deputies looking for suspect who violently attacked, raped woman at knifepoint
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying a suspect of sexual assault earlier this month. The crime reportedly happened on Oct. 7 when the victim was walking along 82nd Ave W. and Pacific Avenue around 1 a.m. and got into the suspects' car. Deputies say he drove...
Chronicle
Statement Issued by Family of Man Who Died Near Walupt Lake; Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Say Investigation Is Ongoing
Editor’s note: This article is a followup to a story included in last Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. Read previous coverage here: https://bit.ly/3N66VES. As frustration over unanswered questions continues to grow two months after 49-year-old Aron Christensen and his dog were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying it is still actively investigating the case, but that prematurely releasing information could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Close Part of Yelm Highway to Investigate Fatal Vehicle Accident
A fatal vehicle accident occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Yelm Highway Southeast and Johnson Road. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident just south of Saint Clair Lake, according to their social media post. Deputies closed Yelm Highway between Johnson Road and Meridian Road for an investigation.
ilovekent.net
Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday
A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
Suspect charged with first-degree murder for shooting death of beloved Seattle community leader
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video playing above of Leffall's first court appearance originally aired on Oct. 21, 2022. The suspect accused of killing beloved community leader D'Vonne Pickett Jr. was charged Monday for the murder and other violent crimes in King County. Ashton Christopher Leffall is charged with...
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Grays Harbor County (Grays Harbor County, WA)
The Police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at around 10:40 a.m. The officials stated 58-year-old woman Jamie M Walsh, wife of District state Rep was driving Chrysler 300 southbound on Highway 101 at 78 miles. According to the Washington State Patrol, she crossed the centerline and struck a...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chehalis (Chehalis, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chehalis. The crash happened on Saturday at around 2:45 p.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, Kyle S Fanning, 35-year-old Chehalis man died in the accident. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes in Chehalis on a 2018 Harley Davidson. The...
Chronicle
Three Injured In Crash Caused by Illegal U-Turn Near Ethel on Sunday
Three people were injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 12 near Ethel caused by a vehicle making an illegal U-turn Sunday evening. A green 2005 Honda Element driven by 26-year-old Jorge L. Jbocanegralopez reportedly started making an illegal U-turn from eastbound to westbound U.S. Highway 12 between Jackson Highway and Tucker Road when a black 2007 Toyota Camry driving eastbound struck the Element, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
KXRO.com
Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative
A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
KING-5
Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail
SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
