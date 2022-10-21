ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, October 21, 2022

On 10/21/22 at 8:06 p.m. at the Puerto Vallarta restaurant, Sheriff's deputies arrested Geovanne Omar Garcia-Tobon, 31, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault and 2) third-degree assault of a child. Lacey Police Department. On 10/21/22 at 10:48 p.m. in the 4100 block of 7th Ave SE, police arrested Tyson Henry...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Elderly woman has gone missing, contact if you know whereabouts

Tumwater police are keeping an eye out for a 68-year-old woman they believe is missing. Roberta A. Hartnell was last seen near Buttercup Street on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m., when she left on foot with her son, Chris Haegen, but did not return to the adult family home that she lives in, police said Monday.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Man Arrested for Murder in Westport

A Westport man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Monday afternoon following a report of a death. Steven D. Bunch, 58, is currently detained without bail in the Grays Harbor County Jail. Deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched for the report of a death of...
WESTPORT, ME
ghscanner.com

Sheriffs Department Makes Arrest For Murder 2nd Degree

The investigation is just beginning, says the Grays Harbor County Sheriffs Department this afternoon, and have released a few details regarding an investigation into the death of a Westport man. On October 24th at approximately 3:35 P.M. the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a death investigation at the...
WESTPORT, WA
Chronicle

Statement Issued by Family of Man Who Died Near Walupt Lake; Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Say Investigation Is Ongoing

Editor’s note: This article is a followup to a story included in last Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. Read previous coverage here: https://bit.ly/3N66VES. As frustration over unanswered questions continues to grow two months after 49-year-old Aron Christensen and his dog were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying it is still actively investigating the case, but that prematurely releasing information could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
SPANAWAY, WA
ilovekent.net

Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday

A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Three Injured In Crash Caused by Illegal U-Turn Near Ethel on Sunday

Three people were injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 12 near Ethel caused by a vehicle making an illegal U-turn Sunday evening. A green 2005 Honda Element driven by 26-year-old Jorge L. Jbocanegralopez reportedly started making an illegal U-turn from eastbound to westbound U.S. Highway 12 between Jackson Highway and Tucker Road when a black 2007 Toyota Camry driving eastbound struck the Element, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
ETHEL, WA
KXRO.com

Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative

A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
ABERDEEN, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail

SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
SEATTLE, WA

